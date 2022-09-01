Kanye West Reportedly Takes $11 Million 'Yeezy Campus' Wyoming Ranch Off the Market

The ranch near Cody is one of two that the rapper and fashion designer owns in the Cowboy State

By
Published on September 1, 2022 03:37 PM
Kanye West
Kanye West. Photo: Ronald Martinez/Getty

Kanye West's nearly-4,000 acre ranch in Wyoming is no longer on the market.

In early August, the rapper, 45, pulled back the reins on the sale of his massive ranch near Cody, one of two that he owns in the state, according to the New York Post.

The property, also known as West Lake Ranch and "Yeezy Campus," was put on the market last October for $11 million.

West bought the land in 2019 for a reported $8 million, according to the Post, a significant discount from its nearly $14 million asking price.

The 4,000-acre property has panoramic views of the surrounding Rocky Mountains and is just 52 miles from Yellowstone National Park. It featured eight lodging units, a horse barn and corral, a restaurant and event center, and a go-kart track when the rapper purchased it, according to Fox Business.

Three months after West purchased the Cody ranch, he made another investment in the Cowboy State, picking up a second, larger 6,000 acre ranch in Greybull, a town about 50 miles away, for $14 million.

Shortly after buying both properties, the fashion designer revealed some of the plans he had for the two mysterious properties to GQ.

On one edge of the 4,000-acre property near Cody, West said he had begun digging for a project that will be "the size of a spaceship."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kanye-west/" data-inlink="true">Kanye West</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/kim-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kim Kardashian</a> West
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West.

He also spoke about creating "dome dwellings" that were meant to bring guests to the ranch and house performances of his Sunday Service Choir.

According to the Post, property records show that West made updates to the ranch as recently as January, after buying adjacent land.

Prior to listing the Cody property, the star had reportedly installed a music studio above the "eating cabin," and had brought a fleet of vehicles to the property, including Ford F-150 Raptor pickup trucks, ATVs, UTVs and his "tank," all painted in matching matte black.

The renowned Belgian architect and designer Axel Vervoordt, who helped create the Hidden Hills, California, home that West shared with his ex wife Kim Kardashian, was enlisted to help with the project.

In September 2021, West invested in another real estate venture, purchasing a $60-million beachfront Malibu home.

"With views of the Pacific Ocean, the house has straight angles … with an emphasis on light. It clearly takes a very specific buyer to appreciate this home," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "It was on the market … for over a year before Kanye bought it."

"It's perfect for Kanye," the source said. "He is very happy to be the new owner of this incredible house."

