Kanye West's Plans for $14 Million Wyoming Ranch Include a Skate Park and a 'Urine Garden'

Kanye West is pulling out all the stops in creating his and wife Kim Kardashian West‘s new 6,000-acre ranch in the middle of Wyoming.

The massive compound, located on one of two multimillion-dollar parcels West recently purchased in the Cowboy State, will include a number of unique features like a series of seven dome-shaped structures to be part of a closed-loop ecology for energy and water capture, according to the 42-year-old rapper’s April cover story for WSJ. Magazine.

West has consulted with architect Claudio Silvestrin and the light artist James Turrell on the project. Illustrations for the property reportedly include plans for something called a “bio pool,” as well as a vegetable garden, orchards and a skate park.

Another diagram detailed a “urine garden,” described by WSJ as an aquaphonic-like system that converts human waste into plant food.

West also mentioned in the story there would a “hydrogen pulse detonation pump” as a shower technology.

He called the entrance to the compound “the portal.”

In November, PEOPLE reported that West purchased a $14 million ranch in Greybull, Wyoming, close to three months after a source confirmed that he had purchased a different $14 million ranch in Cody, Wyoming.

The Greybull Standard reported that the second ranch is named Bighorn Mountain Ranch. That property boasts approximately 6,713 acres and “consists of excellent cabins and lodges, rolling grass-covered hills, and meadows that are cut by deep tree-covered canyons and game filled bluffs,” according to its property listing on Hayden Outdoors.

The former family-owned land, which is surrounded by BLM and National Forest lands, was started in 1906 and is found just 80 miles from Cody, where West’s other estate, Monster Lake Ranch, is located.

A source previously told PEOPLE that the father of four intends to extend his weekly Sunday Services by creating a permanent venue for them on the Bighorn Mountain Ranch.

“Kanye is elated and wants to make sure anyone who wants to attend his service is able to,” the source said. “He doesn’t want to have to turn people away. He needs a ‘home’ for the service and decided to make the ‘home’ Wyoming.”

“He loves Wyoming and thinks his followers will love it too,” the source added. “He is even thinking about holding spiritual retreats there.”