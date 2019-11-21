Kanye West Wants $14 Million Wyoming Ranch To Be a ‘Home’ for ‘His Spiritual Services’: Source

Image zoom Michael Wyke/AP/Shutterstock

Kanye West has found a new home for his Sunday Services: his new 6,000-acre ranch in the middle of Wyoming.

The 42-year-old rapper plans to expand his weekly religious events by creating a permanent venue for them on the $14 million property he purchased this month near the town of Greybull, a source tells PEOPLE.

“What started out small, is not small anymore,” the source says of West’s services, noting that his following is growing larger every week and it’s “becoming more difficult to find good venues.”

“Kanye is elated and wants to make sure anyone who wants to attend his service is able to,” the source continued. “He doesn’t want to have to turn people away. He needs a ‘home’ for the service and decided to make the ‘home’ Wyoming. This is why he bought another property.” (West previously purchased a separate sizable Wyoming parcel in September.)

RELATED: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Are Adding Another Million-Dollar Property to Their L.A. Compound: Source

Image zoom DMX/Instagram

“He loves Wyoming and thinks his followers will love it too,” the source said of West’s newfound love for the Cowboy State. “He is even thinking about holding spiritual retreats there.”

Though not a traditional church, the Sunday morning events are part concert and part religious worship service — a spiritual experience hosted and coordinated by the Yeezy designer and attended by many of his celebrity friends.

Image zoom Rich Fury/Getty

Image zoom SplashNews.com

Image zoom SplashNews.com

Currently, the location of Sunday Service changes week to week. Past spots have included West’s properties in Burbank and Calabasas as well as Coachella.

PEOPLE reported that the father of four purchased a $14 million ranch in Greybull, Wyoming on Tuesday, close to three months after a source confirmed that West had purchased a different $14 million ranch in Cody, Wyoming. The Greybull Standard reported that the newest ranch is named Bighorn Mountain Ranch.

Image zoom Coachella

Bighorn Mountain Ranch boasts approximately 6,713 acres and “consists of excellent cabins and lodges, rolling grass-covered hills, and meadows that are cut by deep tree-covered canyons and game filled bluffs,” according to its property listing on Hayden Outdoors.

The former family-owned land, which is surrounded by BLM and National Forest lands, was started in 1906 and is found just 80 miles from Cody, where West’s other estate, Monster Lake Ranch, is located.

Image zoom Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Rents Out Childhood Home for Mom Kris Jenner’s Emotional 64th Birthday: ‘We Cried’

Though the Services are intended to be private events (West reportedly makes his attendees sign an NDA), plenty of clips from past events have made their way onto the internet, including some adorable videos of North West confidently taking the mic.

“It’s honestly more like a healing experience for my husband,” West’s wife Kim Kardashian West previously told Elle. “It’s just music; there’s no sermon. It’s definitely something he believes in — Jesus — and there’s a Christian vibe. But there’s no preaching. It’s just a very spiritual Christian experience.”

Image zoom Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella

The reality star also explained that the event isn’t limited to those who practice Christianity. “Kourtney’s best friends come all the time and they’re Muslim,” Kim said. “All my Jewish friends came on Sunday; they loved it. Everyone that comes understand it’s just a really healing experience with an amazing choir, and amazing messages about love to start off your week.”