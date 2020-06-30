Kanye West Transforms Bathroom Into ‘Enchanted Forest’ as Surprise for Wife Kim Kardashian West

The sweet gesture comes days after Kardashian West sold a 20 percent stake in her KKW Beauty brand to Coty

Kanye West surprised his wife Kim Kardashian West with flowers on Tuesday morning, and in true Yeezy fashion, it wasn’t simply a bouquet — it was a literal bathtub full of fresh florals!

The KKW Beauty mogul, 39, shared the sweet gesture with fans on her Instagram Story, taking a video of her bathroom full of blooms and explaining, “So I come home, and my whole bathroom is decorated like an enchanted forest.”

She points the camera at the rectangular, stone bathtub in the middle of their minimalist bathroom, which is decked out with dozens of different flowers in soft shades of pink, purple, blue and green. A variety of pots encircle the in-ground tub, while others sprout out from inside the basin.

“It’s so beautiful, and so visually pretty,” gushes Kardashian West, before giving credit where it’s due: “and so sweet of my husband.”

The rapper-fashion designer, 43, and the SKIMS founder share a $60 million mansion in Hidden Hills, California, with their brood of four kids: North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 13 months. In a February cover story for Architectural Digest, the couple shared that they spent three years remodeling the home, creating a stark, almost church-like aesthetic, decorated entirely in muted shades of white, brown and grey.

Fans have often marveled over how minimalistic the home (which West has described as a “futuristic Belgian monastery”) is — especially for a family with four kids. In April 2019, Kardashian West even went on Instagram to give a tutorial on how her basin-less sinks worked after fans were left "confused" by their functionality. HGTV’s Tamara Day estimated that the sinks —with sloped countertops and slits for drain — cost at least $25,750.

Though Kardashian West doesn’t explain in her Instagram Story why her husband decided to decorate the bathtub with bushels of flowers, it can be assumed that it was in honor of her latest lucrative business deal.

On Monday, West penned a sweet note to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star in the wake of news that beauty conglomerate Coty acquired a 20 percent stake in Kardashian West’s KKW Beauty for $200 million, valuing the cosmetics and fragrance business at $1 billion.

"I am so proud of my beautiful wife Kim Kardashian West for officially becoming a billionaire," West wrote on Twitter. "You’ve weathered the craziest storms and now God is shining on you and our family."

In his tribute, West also shared an image of fresh produce and flowers laid out in the sun.

"So blessed this is still life," he captioned. "So I made you this still life."

"We love you so much," the musician added.

