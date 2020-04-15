Kanye West is revealing more about his plans for his massive ranch near Cody, Wyoming — one of two properties he has purchased in the Cowboy State in the past year.

West bought the first ranch for $14 million in September. Just three months later, he picked up a second in Greybull for the same price.

West, 42, has plans to incorporate several unique features into the rustic acreage, including a series of seven dome-shaped structures, a skate park, and something called a “urine garden,” described in his recent WSJ Magazine cover story.

In a new profile for the May cover of GQ, the rapper and fashion designer revealed even more about the mysterious properties. Here’s what we’ve learned.

1. He’s building “something the size of a spaceship”

On one edge of the 4,000-acre property near Cody, West has begun digging for a project that will be “the size of a spaceship.” The project may be related to the “dome dwellings” he hopes to create.

West has outlined both single-family and multifamily versions of the domes, according to GQ, and the latter will be used to bring guests to the ranch and house performances of his Sunday Service Choir.

“We see 100,000 students singing these compositions,” West said. “A circular 100,000-person amphitheater.”

2. The property is basically untouched right now

Though West has big plans for the ranch, currently it is largely untamed. Many of the original features of the property — cabins, two barns and some un-winterized camp outposts — remain.

He has installed a music studio above the “eating cabin,” and has brought a fleet of vehicles to the property, including Ford F-150 Raptor pickup trucks, ATVs, UTVs and his “tank,” all painted in matching matte black.

3. He has called the space “Yeezy campus”

The property has formally been named West Lake Ranch (changed from the previous owners’ Monster Lake Ranch), but West also refers to it as “Yeezy campus,” referencing his fashion brand.

West also called the ranch “a paradigm shift for humanity” and noted that he sees the space as a form of alternative medicine for himself.

“I’m trying out a different cure than medication,” he said. “Fresh air. Fun. Inspiration. Space.”

4. West will raise sheep and use the wool for Yeezy clothing

The ranch is full of wildlife — two lakes full of fish, wild antelope, mule deer and elk, plus 160 cows and around 700 sheep.

The sheep are a particularly important piece of West Lake Ranch, as West will raise them and use the wool to create some of his Yeezy clothing.

5. The clothes from his Paris fashion show will be “servicewear” for future staff

West recently debuted the Yeezy Season 8 clothing line during Paris Fashion Week.

The clothing items he showed will eventually be used as “servicewear” garments, meant for the staff at “Yeezy campus,” such as cooks, nannies and housekeepers.

6. He has a roster of famous architects on retainer for the project

The team includes Belgian interior designer Axel Vervoordt, who is responsible for creating Kanye and wife Kim Kardashian West’s stark Hidden Hills California home, which she’s described as a “like a minimal monastery.” There’s also the Italian architect Claudio Silvestrin, who worked on Kanye’s former New York apartment, another spare white space, which recently sold for $4.7 million. The light-and-space artist James Turrell, whose work seemingly inspired Drake’s “Hotline Bling” music video, is also consulting.

Despite these big plans and the amount of time they’ll no doubt require, Kim has said the family will not likely relocate to Wyoming full time. “Kim is definitely not moving and living full-time in Wyoming right now. Kim likes visiting Wyoming, but she sees it more like a vacation place,” a source told PEOPLE in September. “It’s very quiet and private.”

The source notes the Kardashian West isn’t a fan of the rustic living conditions.

“Every time they go, they enjoy it. But they are usually comfortable in luxury housing,” the source added. “The ranch only has simple housing. It’s mostly cabins with no amenities at all. Kim just isn’t a fan of the cabins.”

To read the full feature and see more photos pick up the May issue of GQ or visit gq.com.