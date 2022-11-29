Kanye West Is Giving Kim Kardashian Next-Door Home in Divorce Settlement, Court Docs Reveal

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West will still be neighbors after their divorce was finalized on Tuesday.

Court documents obtained by PEOPLE show that in the settlement, Kardashian, 42, will receive four homes in Hidden Hills, California, one of which is next door to an estate that West, 45, was awarded in the split.

The Kardashians star was also given a home in Riverside, California, as well as three in Idaho, and one in Malibu, California.

Along with the Hidden Hills home next to his ex-wife, West was awarded three homes in Calabasas, California, one in Malibu, and another in Thousand Oaks, California. The "Stronger" rapper was also awarded two homes in Wyoming, one in Belgium, and another in his hometown of Chicago.

According to the divorce documents, the former couple will have joint physical and legal custody of their four children: North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

The Grammy winner will be required to pay Kardashian $200,000 a month in child support. He will also be responsible for half of the children's medical, educational, and security expenses.

Both Kardashian and West waived spousal support.

The pair also agreed to settle disputes regarding the children by participating in mediation. However, if either party fails to take part, the other is allowed to make the decision in a dispute by default.

The couple's assets, including their property, will be divided based upon their prenup.

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Says She's 'Exhausted' by Kanye West's Claims About Being 'Allowed' to See Kids

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. Months later, in December, she requested to be declared legally single. She also asked to separate issues of child custody and property from her marital status and to have her maiden name restored.

In court documents filed in February, Kardashian said, "I very much desire to be divorced. I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so. Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress. I believe that the court terminating our marital status will help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist us in peacefully co-parenting our children."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kardashian added, "While I wish our marriage would have succeeded, I have come to the realization that there is no way to repair our marriage. Kanye does not agree but at least it appears that he has come to the realization that I want to end our marriage, even if he does not. I ask that the Court restore me to the status of a single person so that I can begin the healing process and so that our family can begin the healing process and move forward in this new chapter in our lives."