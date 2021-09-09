The Yeezy designer filed a trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office that listed a variety of homewares

Kanye West Is Making Plans to Get Into the Home Decor Business, New Trademark Hints

Kanye West seen leaving Michiko Sushino restaurant with his daughter North West (not pictured) in Queen's Park on October 10, 2020 in London, England.

Despite having just dropped a new album, it looks like Kanye West is already preparing for his next business venture.

The 44-year-old rapper appears to be looking to expand his empire. On Aug. 27, West filed a trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office which listed a variety of homeware products, Business of Fashion first reported on Wednesday.

In the filing, West's intellectual property holding company Mascotte Holdings Inc., registered the trademark to cover everything from blankets, pillowcases, and towels to tapestries, shower curtains, and placemats — detailing silk, cashmere, and fleece items.

The documents were under West's full name despite his recent decision to legally change his name to "Ye" last month.

Though the rapper has yet to make any official announcements about a homewares collection, West has a well-documented interest in interior design. He previously took a major role in the design of his and Kim Kardashian's $60 million Hidden Hills mansion, which was created with architect Axel Vervoordt.

The house was featured on the cover of Architectural Digest in 2020.

The trademark news also comes after West made his long-awaited debut with Gap earlier this summer, unveiling his first release under the collaboration in June: the Yeezy Gap Round Jacket, a blue collared puffer made from recycled nylon.

The rapper confirmed the partnership on Twitter last summer by sharing an image of the Gap logo modified to feature the letters "YZY." He wrote in all caps, "YEEZY AND GAP FORM PARTNERSHIP #WESTDAYEVER."

During that time, West also filed a "Yeezy" trademark which listed a variety of beauty products. Trademark documents detailed items like lipstick, concealer, mascara, lotion, toner, face masks, and exfoliants. It also includes a variety of fragrance products, bath and body products and hair care such as shampoo, conditioner, gel and dye.

The rapper's estranged wife Kim Kardashian has introduced numerous similar brands of her own. Kardashian, 40, said her KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance sales "doubled in a year" after launching, and in September 2020, she also filed trademarks for KKW Home, hoping to expand her empire into home goods.