Kanye West Purchases Another Wyoming Ranch for $14 Million — Plus a Giant Warehouse!

Kanye West is already expanding his presence in Wyoming!

Close to three months after a source confirmed to PEOPLE that West, 42, had purchased a $14 million ranch in Cody, the Yeezy designer has bought another massive property — this time, near Greybull.

According to the Nov. 7 issue of the Greyball Standard, West recently bought Bighorn Mountain Ranch, also for a whopping $14 million.

In addition to the ranch, a source confirms to PEOPLE that West bought a giant warehouse in Cody. Despite the possibility that his stardom may disrupt locals’ quiet lives, the source says neighbors are welcoming his family to the state with open arms.

“Whenever he buys something in town, everyone talks about it,” the source explains. “Locals are still kind of surprised he’s here, but everyone is very welcoming to it.”

Bighorn Mountain Ranch boasts approximately 6,713 acres and “consists of excellent cabins and lodges, rolling grass-covered hills, and meadows that are cut by deep tree-covered canyons and game filled bluffs,” according to its property listing on Hayden Outdoors.

The former family-owned land, which is surrounded by BLM and National Forest lands, was started in 1906 and is found just 80 miles from Cody, where West’s other estate, Monster Lake Ranch, is located.

The property includes a five-bedroom, four-bathroom log home, a cookhouse cabin with room to sleep two, and three additional cabins for another four-to-six people. It also has two heated helicopter pads, a sauna, thousands of roaming stock and wildlife, access to White Creek, and a fenced corral and pens, the listing states.

Back in September, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that West had purchased Monster Lake Ranch in Cody, Wyoming — a city in the northwest of the state, just 52 miles from Yellowstone National Park.

“Kanye West has been in Cody, Wyoming for a few weeks now,” the source told PEOPLE, noting that he seems to be making arrangements for his family — including wife Kim Kardashian West and children Psalm, 6 months, Chicago, 22 months, Saint, 3½, and North, 6 — to make the move as well.

“He bought a ranch and is touring local elementary schools,” the source said.

It’s a massive property with panoramic views of the surrounding Rocky Mountains and comes in at just over 4,500 acres. TMZ previously reported that the huge chunk of land cost the rapper $14 million.

The news came just days after Kardashian West’s September cover story for Vogue Arabia, in which she said she could see the family living in Wyoming in the next 10 years.

“In my mind I’m already living in those 10 years,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 39, told her husband, who interviewed her for the story. “I see us living on a ranch in Wyoming, occasionally going to Palm Springs and our home in Los Angeles — and becoming a lawyer.”

The Wests escaped to the resort town of Jackson Hole, Wyoming in 2018, while the Grammy-award winning rapper finished up recording his most recent album Jesus Is King, with a source telling PEOPLE they were “happy” there.

“Kanye will be in Jackson Hole for several more weeks,” the insider said. “Kim will travel back and forth to see him. She’s happy he’s focused on his music instead of going on social media rants.”

“Kanye seems great,” the source added. “He loves Jackson Hole. He thinks it’s the perfect place to create his music.”

Their extended family — including Kardashian West’s mom, Kris Jenner, and sisters, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner — also have spent some “family bonding” time in the state.

The Wests currently reside in Hidden Hills, California, in a mansion they picked up for a reported $20 million in 2014. The KKW Beauty mogul told PEOPLE at the time that she and her husband had “just found a new, amazing place” nearer to her mom.

They moved into the Hidden Hills house in December 2017, despite ongoing renovations, in order to get settled before Chicago’s arrival, a source confirmed to PEOPLE.

When they purchased the estate, it boasted 3.5 acres, two swimming pools, two spas and its own vineyard. They made significant changes to this property as well, and Kris tweeted in April 2018 that the house was now worth $60 million.

In November 2017, the couple sold their previous house in Bel Air for $17.8 million — more than one-and-a-half times the $11 million they paid for it in 2013 — to tech investor Marina Acton.