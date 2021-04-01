Kamala Harris Moving into Vice President's Residence After More Than a 2-Month Delay Due to Renovations
The vice president and second gentleman have been staying at Blair House since the Inauguration while the home at Number One Observatory Circle underwent renovations
The vice resident's residence will soon be occupied once again.
Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff will be moving into the house at Number One Observatory Circle next week, Harris' chief spokeswoman announced Thursday.
"The Vice President and Second Gentleman will move in to the Vice President's residence at the Naval Observatory residence next week," Symone Sanders tweeted. "The move was initially delayed to allow for repairs to the home that are more easily conducted with the home unoccupied."
Sanders added that repairs to the house included "maintenance on the HVAC system, replacing the liners in the chimneys and refurbishing of some of the hardwood floors."
Harris, 56, and Emhoff, 56, have been living in Blair House, President Joe Biden's guest quarters, since taking office in January. The quarters are located across the street from the White House on Pennsylvania Avenue.
The Victorian residence on the grounds of the United States Naval Observatory has been home to every vice president since Walter Mondale — including Biden, 78.
In 2012, Biden and First Lady Jill Biden created the Family Heritage Garden of the Vice President, which is located just off the front lawn.
Stone pavers surrounding a fountain commemorate all of the vice-presidential family members (including kids and pets!) that have ever called Number One Observatory Circle home.
Mike Pence reportedly added a beehive to the 12- acre property during his tenure as vice president.
Harris and Emhoff will be traveling to Los Angeles for the weekend through Easter Sunday, followed by stops in Oakland, California, and Chicago, Illinois, before returning to Washington, D.C., and their new residence.