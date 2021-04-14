The Vice President purchased the property for $1,775,000 back in 2017

Kamala Harris Selling Her 2-Bedroom Washington, D.C. Condo for Close to $2 Million

Kamala Harris is looking to part ways with her former Washington, D.C. home.

Earlier this month, the Vice President of the United States, 56, put her D.C. condo on the market for $1,995,000, according to the home's listing.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The 1,731-square-foot home, located in the Westlight luxury condominium complex, comes equipped with two bedrooms and two bathrooms and features natural oak hardwood floors throughout.

"It's a beautiful, luxury building in the heart of the West End neighborhood," Washington, D.C.–based real estate agent Courtney Abrams, of TTR Sotheby's International Realty told Realtor.com

"It's a pretty prime location," she added. "It's priced well."

kamala harris DC home for sale Credit: Eastbanc, Inc.

kamala harris DC home for sale Credit: Eastbanc, Inc.

Back in 2017, Harris purchased the space for $1,775,000, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Since her inauguration in January, Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, had been living at the Blair House, the president's official guest house (located across the street from the White House), while One Observatory Circle — which serves as the traditional home of the vice president — was undergoing renovations.

Earlier this month, Harris's chief spokeswoman announced that the vice president and the second gentleman would be moving into the house on the grounds of the Naval Observatory the following week.

"The Vice President and Second Gentleman will move in to the Vice President's residence at the Naval Observatory residence next week," Symone Sanders tweeted on April 1. "The move was initially delayed to allow for repairs to the home that are more easily conducted with the home unoccupied."

Kamala Harris and Douglas Emhoff From left: Douglas Emhoff waves to a crowd of supporters alongside Sen. Kamala Harris in January 2019 | Credit: NOAH BERGER/AFP via Getty

kamala harris DC home for sale Credit: Eastbanc, Inc.

Sanders added that repairs to the house included "maintenance on the HVAC system, replacing the liners in the chimneys and refurbishing of some of the hardwood floors."

The Victorian residence has been home to every vice president since Walter Mondale — including the current president, Joe Biden.

RELATED VIDEO: 'The Same Deal That Barack and I Made': How Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Are Working Together

In March, Harris also sold her one-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom condo in San Francisco, WSJ reported.

Located in the SOMA neighborhood of the California city, the home sold for $860,000. Harris originally paid $489,000 for it in 2004, WSJ added, citing records obtained by the outlet.

Harris and Emhoff, also 56, still own a home in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles, Realtor noted.