Kaley Cuoco Sells $4 Million California Villa at a Loss After Massive Price Cut — See Inside!

Image zoom Andrew Orozco; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Kaley Cuoco has sold her Mediterranean-style villa in Tarzana, Calif., for $3.95 million after almost a year on the market.

The Big Bang Theory actress, 34, first listed the private, gated home for $6.9 million in May 2019, just as the hit show came to an end after twelve seasons. After three months with no takers, she cut the price by over $2 million.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The final sale price is $2.95 million (or about 42 percent) less than her original listing.

The listing has been held by Stephanie Vitacco of Keller Williams Realty since it was first put on the market.

Cuoco originally purchased the home from Khloé Kardashian for $5.5 million in 2014, according to Variety’s Dirt.com, meaning she lost over $1.5 million on the purchase.

The star first showed off her six-bedroom, nine-bathroom home’s vibrant design aesthetic in a book called The New Glamour, written by her designer Jeff Andrews, who had previously decorated the home for Kardashian.

“I fell in love with the house but also everything that came with it. The interior decoration, the furniture, the art — I wanted it all!” she wrote in the book’s foreword.

RELATED: DJ Khaled Finally Sells Miami Mansion for $6 Million After $2 Million Price Cut — See Inside!

Image zoom Andrew Orozco

Image zoom Andrew Orozco

Cuoco, who shared the home with her husband, equestrian Karl Cook (though they did not technically live together) purchased a few of the furnishings that used to be in Kardashian’s house, but worked with Andrew to transform the property into a home that felt like hers.

Image zoom

In the living room, Cuoco had a rug custom-made to match the colors in her favorite painting, and added a bronze-and-leather sling seat that actually swings for a bit of playfulness.

WATCH THIS: Kaley Cuoco Gets First New TV Role After Big Bang Theory as Voice of DC Villainess Harley Quinn

She also used equestrian print Hermès wallpaper in the breakfast nook and other sprinkles of horse memorabilia around the home.

Image zoom Andrew Orozco

“All the horse touches in the house make it feel like home,” Cuoco told PEOPLE in April.

RELATED: Full House Creator Selling Show’s Iconic Home for $6 Million As Fuller House Comes to an End

Image zoom Andrew Orozco

The nearly 8,000-square-foot home also boasts a movie theater, a sprawling chef’s kitchen, formal living and dining rooms and a luxurious master suite with three walk-in closets.

Outside, the star-worthy backyard features an in-ground pool and spa, fire pits and and outdoor kitchen with covered dining areas.

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Gives a Tour of Her Giant Refrigerators & Plentiful Pantry — Complete with FroYo Machine

In March 2020, Cook and Cuoco announced they had officially moved in together after two years of marriage and not living under the same roof.

The actress told her fans the news on Instagram, sharing several photos and videos of the couple’s first night in the newly built house. Throughout the couple’s move-in day, Cuoco sharing various housewarming moments on her Instagram Story, which included drinking cocktails, cooking their first meal and snuggling up for a movie night.

Last year, the actress revealed that she and Cook were not yet living together.

“Everyone was like so crazed that we didn’t live together, they couldn’t believe,” Cuoco recalled. “I was like ‘Why do you care?’ Didn’t understand it.”