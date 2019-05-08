Kaley Cuoco is letting go of her California abode just as her hit show, The Big Bang Theory is coming to an end after twelve seasons.

The actress has listed her private, gated Mediterranean-style villa in Tanzana, Calif., for $6.9 million with Stephanie Vitacco of Keller Williams Realty.

Cuoco first showed off her six-bedroom, nine-bathroom home’s vibrant design aesthetic in a book called The New Glamour, written by her designer Jeff Andrews, who also decorated the home for its previous owner, Khloé Kardashian.

“I fell in love with the house but also everything that came with it. The interior decoration, the furniture, the art—I wanted it all!” she wrote in the book’s foreword.

Cuoco, who shares the home with her husband, equestrian Karl Cook, purchased a few of the furnishings that used to be in Kardashian’s house, but worked with Andrew to transform the property into a home that felt like hers.

In the living room, Cuoco had a rug custom-made to match the colors in her favorite painting, and added a bronze-and-leather sling seat that actually swings for a bit of playfulness.

She also used equestrian print Hermès wallpaper in the breakfast nook and other sprinkles of horse memorabilia around the home.

“All the horse touches in the house make it feel like home,” Cuoco told PEOPLE in April.

Cuoco is ready for some big live changes, it seems, as the abode was listed for sale just one week before the Big Bang Theory‘s series finale on May 16. The nearly 8,000-square-foot home also boasts a movie theater, a sprawling chef’s kitchen, formal living and dining rooms and a luxurious master suite with three walk-in closets.

Outside, the star-worthy backyard features an in-ground pool and spa, fire pits and and outdoor kitchen with covered dining areas.