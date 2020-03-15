Kaley Cuoco and Husband Karl Cook Settle Into Their First Home 2 Years After Getting Married

After two years of marriage and not living under the same roof, Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook have finally moved in together!

On Saturday, the Big Bang Theory alumna revealed on Instagram that she and her husband moved into their home together, sharing several photos and videos of the couple’s first night in the newly built house.

The 34-year-old actress posted a sweet selfie of the pair settling into their Los Angeles home with Cuoco smiling wide and Cook kissing her on the cheek.

“HOME 🥰👩‍❤️‍💋‍👨,” the actress captioned the photo.

Throughout the couple’s move-in day, Cuoco sharing various housewarming moments on her Instagram Story, which included drinking cocktails, cooking their first meal and snuggling up for a movie night.

Image zoom Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

Image zoom Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

“First #KarlFashioned in our new home,” the actress wrote of a clip of Cook preparing two Old Fashioned cocktails.

“I think it’s gonna be amazing,” he said, as the two exchanged “I love you’s.”

In another photo, Cook was seen checking out the new stove as he prepares to make “tomato pasta” for their first meal at their home.

Image zoom Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

Image zoom Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

Also getting acclimated to the house is one of Cuoco and Cook’s dogs.

“Someone found her spot lol,” the actress captioned a picture of her dog snuggling up in the couple’s bed.

Image zoom Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

In another clip, Cook, 29, was seen picking up his wife to bring her into their new home.

“Carrying me over the threshold for the first time lol,” she said.

Image zoom Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

While Cuoco shared her excitement for a night with her “new house, rain, movie night, wheat thins, husband cooking, puppy, cocktail,” Cook later shared a hilarious video of his wife falling asleep before getting to enjoy the evening.

“It’s just so great spending this first night in our new house together, it’s just me and my wife, just so much going on,” Cook sarcastically said on his Instagram Story.

Image zoom Karl Cook/Instagram

Earlier this month, Cuoco opened up about her new home to Access Hollywood.

“We are built, we are so excited,” said Cuoco. “We haven’t spent an evening in it yet. Actually, Karl has been at home and I said ‘Why don’t you stay at the house?’ but he’s waiting for me to get there and have all the animals there.”

“When I wrap in April, that will be our first time in our new house,” she added. “We are going steady. He gave me his letterman jacket and we are moving in together.”

Last year, the actress revealed that she and Cook were not yet living together.

“Everyone was like so crazed that we didn’t live together, they couldn’t believe,” Cuoco recalled. “I was like ‘Why do you care?’ Didn’t understand it.”