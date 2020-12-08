The Bachelorette's Kaitlyn Bristowe Reveals Home Makeover She’s Been ‘Working On for Years’

The Dancing With the Stars champ lives in Nashville with her boyfriend, Jason Tartick

Turns out Kaitlyn Bristowe can win a Mirrorball Trophy and renovate a home at the same time.

The Bachelorette alum and latest Dancing with the Stars champ, 35, showed off her newly-renovated Nashville residence over the weekend, sharing before-and-after shots of the kitchen, podcast room and "bonus room" on Instagram.

Bristowe, who lives in the home with boyfriend Jason Tartick, transformed her kitchen with the help of Jam Creative Studio, going from dated wood cabinets and grey countertops to beautiful, all-white decor.

Meanwhile, the formerly unused "bonus room" has been decked out with a gray couch, fireplace and Christmas tree. The podcast room — where the reality star records her show Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe — has been decorated in a dramatic, pink-and-black floral theme.

"Swipe for my little home makeover I’ve been working on for years," Bristowe captioned the post. "Kitchen, bonus room, and podcast room. I never thought I had an eye for home decor until I met @jamxcreative !! She helped me (all online), come up with what style I was going for, what my budget was, and I loooove what she came up with."

"Tell me in the comments if you want me to show you more rooms!" she added. "Ps EW THE KITCHEN BEOFE (And I still need to decorate my tree)!"

Many of Bristowe's famous followers gushed over her home in the comments section. Fellow DWTS contestant and The Real co-host Jeannie Mai commented, "U win the mirrorball and YOU'RE STILL SHOWING OFF UR SKILLS?? Ughhggghhhhhhhhhhsnsnsjxnkcmd😏😘🤣."

"I accidentally liked this multiple times Bc it’s so good!" wrote Bachelor Nation's Ashley Iaconnetti.

"Damn!" added comedian and podcast host Nikki Glaser.

Bristowe and her DWTS partner Artem Chigvintsev were crowned the winners of the ABC competition series during the season 29 finale last month.

In an interview with PEOPLE following the finale, Bristowe said that Tartick, 32, has been more than supportive throughout her time on the show.

"He is one of the biggest Buffalo Bills fans I’ve ever seen in my life. He’s not too emotional, but when he watches the Bills he screams at the TV. He’s so in it," she explained. "He was times-10 every Monday that we danced — I think he was more nervous than I was. He was just losing his mind."

Bristowe also said her dancing pro partner Chigvintsev, 38 — who welcomed his first child, son Matteo, with fiancée Nikki Bella on July 31 — made her eager for a newborn of her own.