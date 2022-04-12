Country superstar Kacey Musgraves' monochromatic Nashville abode is filled with special memorabilia items like that from Willie Nelson, she told Architectural Digest in their May 2022 issue

Kacey Musgraves is showing off her Nashville home, and the unique piece of Willie Nelson memorabilia she has on her wall!

The country star, 33, opened the doors to her abode in a spread for Architectural Digest published Tuesday. And while touring the space, she revealed the story behind the the half-smoked joint she has framed — something she said Willie Nelson gave to her when the two were on tour together in 2014.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"He rolled this huge fatty and we all sat around and smoked it with him," Musgraves told the outlet. "Then he said, 'Save the rest for another time,' and I did."

Musgraves and Nelson are known for their tight-knit friendship. The two collaborated on the 33-year-old's 2015 album Pageant Material and A Very Kacey Christmas. Pageant Material even includes a hidden song called "Are You Sure," an original Nelson track that he released in 1965.

They famously took the stage together at the 2019 CMA Awards, duetting on a cover of the Muppets' classic "Rainbow Connection." On July 9, the six-time Grammy winning singer and country legend will headline the Palomino Festival too, an event celebrating alt-country music.

Kacey Musgraves AD Credit: Lelanie Foster/AD

Of course, her Nelson treasure isn't the only thing notable in Musgraves home. According to AD, the singer's home is filled with lots of items that hold special meaning, specifically within her entryway. Nestled in between gridded white shelves, the entrance area of Musgraves' place is complete with everything from photos of her grandparents to books and fan art.

"This is my fun little entryway. There's a lot of little tchotchkes and things here that mean a lot to me," Musgraves said in a video from the outlet. "With this house, I've really tried to embrace a minimalist style. And that's hard for me because I like to collect things as I go that remind me of a place I was in or whatever."

Musgraves is also quite the craftsman. She has her own art room that she loves to use whenever she's "feeling creative again" after being away from home. The room, which gets lots of natural light, is complete with a simple gold and glass-topped desk and surrounded by plants, including a jade plant from a tree that was about 95 years old.

"Lately I have been interested in clay work," Musgraves said. She attends pottery class and said "that's her new favorite thing."

Kacey Musgraves AD Credit: Lelanie Foster/AD

Her home has some nods to her musical roots scattered about the neutral-toned rooms as well. She wrote her 2021 track "Camera Roll" on the piano in what she calls "the most musical room in the house." The rustic-toned piano pairs well with the walls and ceiling painted one burnt, neutral color called dead salmon.

"If I have a song idea, I'll toy around mostly in this room," she said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

In the video, Musgraves said this was the first house she's ever channeled all of her creative energy into.

"It's the first time I've ever been able to express myself in a home sense, so it was really fun for me," she said.