The Jungalow's Justina Blakeney is Taking Her Talents to Target — as the New Home Style Expert!

Justina Blakeney may be a celebrated talent in the design world, but she loves pushing that big red cart around as much as the rest of us.

"I've always been a fan of Target! Collaborating with them has been on my list of major #goals for over twenty years, especially when I saw some of my favorite fashion brands creating beautiful designs with Target for everyday folks," the Southern California-based product designer and stylist tells PEOPLE.

Her first task in the role was creating the inspiring bedroom images seen here using the new target bedding line, Casaluna, in her own Los Angeles home, which she shares with her husband Jason, their daughter Ida, and approximately 52 house plants.

Image zoom Target

This isn't her first time teaming up with the mega-retailer, either. "The first time I got to collab with them was back in 2014 when I styled up some home furnishings for Target on my blog. I was incredibly excited for the opportunity," she says. She has also previously sold collections of travel accessories and home decor exclusively through the store.

Blakeney, who joins HGTV alum Emily Henderson and blogger Camille Styles in her new Style Expert role, is the first Black woman to hold the title, something she's excited about, too: "I believe that diversity of viewpoints, colors, flavors, and styles is what makes life — and America! and Target! — beautiful and I'm honored and thrilled to get to be a part of it," she says.

Creating interiors to inspire shoppers is just her latest enviable gig. Blakeney also has her own line of home decor, called Jungalow (a portmanteau that pays homage to her plant-filled bungalow home), two design books, and collaborations with everyone from Keds to Band-Aid.

While the busy mom is grateful to have a full plate, she says, she's constantly trying to find a balance — though it doesn't always work!

Image zoom Target

"Sometimes I feel straight up discombobulated! But I always keep my priorities straight, and that is the health and wellness of me, my family and my team. If I start to feel overwhelmed, I put on my OOO and take a day off, and remind myself that I'm a designer, not an ER doctor."