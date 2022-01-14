Justin Verlander & Kate Upton List L.A. Mansion for $11.7M after Move to Florida — See Inside!

The couple, who married in 2017, purchased the home together in 2016

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are hoping for a home run sale for their L.A. mansion, which they just put on the market for a cool $11,750,000.

The supermodel, 29, and the Major League Baseball pitcher, 38, who married in 2017, have listed their four-bedroom, five-bathroom estate in Beverly Hills, Calif. after moving their family to Florida late last year. The listing is held by Susan Smith of Hilton & Hyland.

The couple, who share daughter Genevieve, 3, purchased the property for $5,250,000 in 2016, property records show — a little over half of the current asking price. According to the listing, they completed extensive renovations while living there, adding modern touches and contemporary features.

Tucked up in the mountains on one-and-a-half acres, the 5,521-square-foot home features a formal dining room, a living room with a graystone fireplace and a whitewashed family room with a beamed ceiling. The contemporary kitchen is located on the ground floor, and boasts a breakfast nook, a spacious marble island, state-of-the-art appliances and a gray tile backsplash.

Justin Verlander and Kate Upton Selling Beverly Hills Home Credit: Anthony Barcelo

Elsewhere in the home is a walk-in, temperature-controlled wine room; a theater room with a wet bar and a games room. The primary suite features a seating area, an expansive bathroom with a steam shower and soaking tub, and massive dual closets with built-ins. A separate guest suite also provides plenty of space for visiting friends and family.

Outside, a brick pool sits on a rolling lawn with plenty of lounge and deck spaces for hanging out and dining al fresco. One of the home's biggest draws is also outside: a championship-sized tennis court.

In addition to being expansive, the property — at which you arrive via a long, winding driveway — also features lush greenery and towering trees to help with privacy. This has been beneficial for the home's past celebrity owners, according to Dirt, including tennis pro Pete Sampras and musician Kenny G.

Upton and Verlander, who recently signed a two-year, $50 million agreement with the Houston Astros, have been spending the past couple years enjoying time with their daughter amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In April 2020, the pair announced their plan to donate Verlander's weekly paychecks from the MLB to COVID-related charities.

"Recently the @mlb announced they will be continuing to send paychecks to players while the season is suspended," the athlete wrote at the time. "@kateupton and I have decided to donate those funds to a different organization each week so that we can support their efforts and highlight the great work they're doing during the COVID-19 crisis."

Verlander continued, "Everyone around the world is affected by this virus, and we hope to contribute to the families and jobs affected, the healthcare workers and first responders on the front lines and the many others in need of basic necessities, medical supplies and support at home."

