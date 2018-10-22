Justin Timberlake Slashes Price of N.Y.C. Penthouse to $6.3 Million — See Inside

Justin Timberlake is trying to say “bye, bye, bye” to his N.Y.C. penthouse, and he has reduced the price of the home yet again.

The “Say Something” singer first listed the 2,598-square-foot apartment in March for $7.995 million, but has dropped the price four times over seven months, for a total reduction of $1.5 million. According to TMZ, Timberlake first reduced the price of the property by 1 million last spring. Street Easy’s price history denotes that cut happened in two separate $500,000 increments. Then, in July, he slashed the asking price by another $245,000, bringing it down to $6.75 million.

Now, after yet another $400,000 price reduction, the three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom abode is listed for $6.35 million with Jared Seligman and Evan Danzig of Stribling & Associates.

A representative for Stribling declined PEOPLE’s request for comment on the price reductions.

RELATED: Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann List 6-Story N.Y.C. Townhouse for $11 Million—See Inside

According to Realtor.com, Timberlake and his wife Jessica Biel, who share son Silas, 3, are co-owners of the home, which was first purchased in 2010 for $6.57 million.

Located on the top floor of the Soho Mews, a luxury building in New York City’s Soho neighborhood, the home features a sleek, modern kitchen with granite countertops and a Sub-Zero refrigerator and wine storage.

WATCH THIS: Justin Timberlake Reveals He Weighs in on Jessica Biel’s Footwear Purchases: ‘I Love Women’s Shoes’

Inside the sprawling master suite, the en-suite bath has a freestanding tub, a frameless glass-enclosed shower and a double vanity. The property also boasts ample outdoor space, with an 853-square-foot wraparound and terrace with citywide views surrounding the floor.

RELATED: Justin Bieber Rents $100,000-Per-Month Home in L.A. After Secret Marriage to Hailey Baldwin: Source

Stribling

Timberlake’s home is also situated in a doorman building with a concierge, an attached parking garage with a private entrance, an on-site gym and fitness center and a private garden.