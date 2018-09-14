Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are saying “ciao” to Italy.

On Thursday, the singer posted a video of himself and his wife driving through the Italian countryside down a windy road. Biel held the phone as she panned toward Timberlake, who was wearing sunglasses while driving what appears to be a vintage Alfa Romeo Spider. She then turned the camera around to selfie-mode, and revealed her white banana-print head scarf blowing in the wind as she smiled.

The adorable couple set Dean Martin’s classic “That’s Amore” as the soundtrack to their scenic outing.

Biel also posted her own selfie from the car ride on Instagram, with Timberlake looking through the rearview mirror and a simple caption of “ciao.”

Timberlake posted a photo of himself posing alongside the stylish two-seater in a fedora, patterned shirt and navy jacket. “Tuscan drip” he captioned the picture.

The couple have been gallivanting through Europe since Timberlake ended the European leg of his Man of the Woods tour on August 29. While Timberlake was performing, Biel used the opportunity to turn it into a family vacation, and shared photos and video in an album from their trip with their son Silas, 3.

“And that’s a wrap on the European leg of the #MOTWTour and I’m already nostalgic,” Biel wrote. “Europe, you’re a dream.”

The tour took the crew through France, Denmark, England and Germany, among other European destinations before Biel and Timberlake extended their vacation for a little romance in Italy. The couple will likely return to the states soon, as the former *NSYNC member is scheduled to pick up his Man of the Woods tour again on September 19 in Lexington, Kentucky.