Paris PDA! Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Smooch at Midnight in the City of Love

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel took their love to Paris on Monday.

The couple, who have been married since 2012 and share 3-year-old son Silas Randall, had a date night in the City of Love, posing in front of the Eiffel Tower in a sweet photo he shared via Instagram.

“Midnight,” Timberlake captioned the snap, which shows him hugging and kissing Biel as she smiles for the camera.

The actress, 36, wore a tan blazer and black mini skirt, accessorizing the look with a coordinating black bag.

Timberlake, 37, rocked black jeans, an open denim button-down with short sleeves and a white T-shirt underneath. The “SexyBack” singer also wore a black fedora.

Their sweet time in Paris comes days after Timberlake’s Friends with Benefits costar Patricia Clarkson got a little “Filthy” on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, discussing his “Man of the Woods.”

“Yeah… I had the good fortune to get to see him… all there,” Clarkson said of their time on set of the 2011 romantic comedy, claiming that Timberlake was “big.”

“They were shooting a scene that he couldn’t keep anything on,” she explained. “And he is a… gorgeous man.”

Asked by Cohen if Timberlake was “gifted below the waist,” Clarkson said enthusiastically, “Oh, yes.”

She then laughed, admitting, “Oh my God, his mother’s going to kill me.”

Timberlake is in Paris for the latest stops on his Man of the Woods World Tour. He’ll play the AccorHotels Arena on Tuesday and Wednesday before heading off to cities like Glasgow, London, Amsterdam, Stockholm, Copenhagen and Berlin.

Biel has been by her husband’s side for many of his tour dates.

In April, she told PEOPLE that she’s looking forward to touring northern Europe. “I love Scandinavia, so I’m excited about Stockholm and going to Finland and Norway and all these places,” she said.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for American Express

And because Timberlake “is working so hard” to deliver the best performances possible to his colossal fanbase, Biel said the best place to take date night is back to the room so the “Say Something” singer stays “healthy.”

“What he has to do and the energy output … honestly, keeping him healthy is so important. It’s not just this wild party that everybody thinks,” she continued.

Biel added, “Yes, we’re in these amazing places, but a lot of times we’re trying to protect his immunity and protect his body from breaking down. A date night for us would be just sitting in the hotel and having room service and watching a movie — just like everybody else.”