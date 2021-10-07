Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Selling Hollywood Hills Home for $35 Million: 'They're Rarely in L.A.'

"They're rarely in L.A. and are happy to live in Montana," a source tells PEOPLE of the couple

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are ready to say goodbye to Southern California and make Big Sky country their permanent home.

The couple are selling their Hollywood Hills mansion in Los Angeles for $35 million, the Wall Street Journal reports. The listing is being handled by Justin Paul Huchel and Drew Fenton of Hilton & Hyland.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

A source tells PEOPLE that the sale is a result of Timberlake, 40, and Biel, 39, spending less time in Los Angeles and more time at their home in Montana.

"They're rarely in L.A. and are happy to live in Montana," the source says. "They also still have a place on the East Coast."

According to the Wall Street Journal, the 10-acre property is situated in a cul-de-sac and showcases a 13,000 square-foot Spanish-style mansion with seven bedrooms, a screening room and a gym, in addition to a guest house, tennis court and massive pool.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Timberlake purchased the property — portions of which previously belonged to 1930s and '40s actor Errol Flynn — in 2002, per the Wall Street Journal, and purchased surrounding land from Helen Hunt.