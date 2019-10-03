Justin Bieber's Go-To Fashion Designer Just Created a Furniture Line for IKEA: See the Pieces!

Image zoom Pascal Le Segretain/Getty; Virgil Abloh x IKEA

The wait for the Virgil Abloh x IKEA collection is almost over.

It was announced on Tuesday that the eye-catching collaboration between the two design powerhouses, titled MARKERAD (which means “marked” in Swedish), will officially launch in IKEA stores on November 1.

The collection brings the distinct creative voice of celeb-favorite clothing designer Virgil Abloh (who counts Justin Bieber, Rihanna and Drake among his fans) to the IKEA consumer, curating a limited-edition line of chic, minimalist home goods at a highly affordable price.

Abloh is the artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear and his own head-turning streetwear brand Off-White. Quotation marks are his signature symbol — incorporated in many of his clothing designs — and they are also found throughout this collection with the Swedish mega-retailer.

First announced in June 2017, the collaboration was created to be a line of “inspiring design” items aimed at young people outfitting their first home. A blend of contemporary art, street style and the functional IKEA pieces fans know and love, the collection includes everything from daybeds and mirrors to clocks and tote bags — each with an edgy, tongue-in-cheek touch.

For example, a long, white runner rug is designed to look just like an IKEA receipt; an off-white wall clock has no face, but reads TEMPORARY; a clear glass dresser is marked with a bright-red handle made out of a painted nail.

An average-looking dining chair has feet made out of doorstops; a bright green rug proclaims “WET GRASS” and a print of the Mona Lisa lights up using a USB port.

“I’m really glad that MARKERAD is now ready to meet with people and I look forward to see how these everyday objects will enter people’s homes and hopefully add an emotional value to them,” said Abloh in a press release. “Because that has been the ethos of the whole collection. In the same way you might hang a piece of art work on your wall, art can bleed into objects like a chair, table or rug. That was my initial problem to solve when creating this collection together with IKEA.”

Prices for the 15-item collection range from $19.99 to $399, and customers will be able to get their hands on them in-store only starting November 1 at 10 a.m. in their respective time zones. A maximum of one of each of the items in the collection will be allowed for purchase.