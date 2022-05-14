Justin Bieber's Former Beverly Hills Condo on the Market for $3.4 Million — See Inside!
Justin Bieber's former Bachelor pad is on the market.
The Beverly Hills penthouse condominium — where the popstar lived in 2014 — is being sold for $3.4 million, PEOPLE can confirm.
The home, which is more than 2,000 square feet and has two bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms, is listed by Cristie St. James and Markus Canter of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties.
Built in 2013, the luxury condo's primary suite includes a customized walk-in closet, separate shower and tub as well a double vanity.
The modern home's gourmet kitchen is a dream for any home chef with Miele appliances — including a built-in coffee machine, Sub-Zero refrigerator, and breakfast bar.
RELATED: Justin Bieber Recalls 'Emotional Breakdown' Thinking Marriage Would Fix His Problems: 'It's a Journey'
The condo also features a private rooftop deck that is ideal for entertaining. The outdoor living space has a hot tub spa, fire pit, outdoor kitchen, and bar as well as stunning panoramic city views.
In the designer residence building, the new homeowner will find amenities including a gym, conference center and lounges.
The property is also minutes away from Beverly Hills chic restaurants and boutique shopping.
After moving out of the home, Bieber married wife Hailey Bieber in September 2018.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
The Grammy winner is currently on his Justice World Tour which includes stops in North America, South America, Europe, Oceania and Africa.