Justin Bieber Says He Wants to Sell His Home After Second Wedding to Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber may be looking to move out of his Beverly Hills home.

The 25-year-old singer shared several posts — thirteen to be exact — on Instagram Friday, asking if anybody would like to “make an offer” the lavish pad he shares with wife Hailey Baldwin, 22.

Bieber’s photos showed off several areas of the mansion nicknamed “The Tropics,” which he purchased in March for $8.5 million.

“I think I want to sell my home in Beverly Hills who wants it,” wrote the singer along a picture of the home, which boasts white-oak floors and kitchen cabinets as well as large steel-case window frames.

“I’ll sell it with all the furniture. MAKE AN OFFER,” he continued in another post of his velour sectional.

He also showed off his basement, which has been outfitted with an Art Deco bar and a screening room that’s inspired by the nearby Beverly Hills Hotel.

“Home vibes, but I wanna sell it I think anyone interested?” Bieber asked his followers.

Bieber bought the home after months of house hunting with Baldwin, a real estate source confirmed to PEOPLE at the time.

The “I Don’t Care” artist’s five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home includes several unique art pieces, including a skateboard lined stairwell, and arcade games like the Super Shot.

News of the singer hoping to sell his California mansion comes just weeks after he and his wife tied the knot for a second time with a larger ceremony in South Carolina.

A little more than one year after the happy couple were married in a New York City courthouse, the pair opted for another wedding in front of family and friends, exchanging vows and Tiffany wedding bands as the sun set at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina.

Bieber and Baldwin said their “I Do’s” in front of 154 guests — including models Kendall Jenner, Camila Morrone and Joan Smalls, pals Kylie Jenner (with daughter Stormi!), Usher, Jaden Smith, Justine Skye, Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of country duo Dan + Shay and their wives Abby and Hannah, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble, as well as Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun — at Somerset Chapel.

“They had the best wedding and the best celebration,” a Bieber source told PEOPLE at the time. “It was all flawless and absolutely magical. They were thrilled to have their families and friends in South Carolina. It meant more than they imagined. It was all very special.”

“Although they were already married, their religious wedding ceremony was very important,” the source added. “It now feels more official for them.”