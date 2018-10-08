Justin Bieber Rents $100,000-Per-Month Home in L.A. After Secret Marriage to Hailey Baldwin: Source

Newlywed Justin Bieber has just rented a massive mansion in Los Angeles, and it’s costing him a pretty penny.

The pop singer, 24, who secretly tied the knot with Hailey Baldwin in September, is renting a Spanish contemporary home in Toluca Lake for close to $100,000 per month, a real estate source confirms to PEOPLE. The house was recently listed for for sale for $8.5 million, but, per the source, Bieber asked for a month-to-month rental contract instead of opting to purchase the home.

The source states the short-term arrangement is the reason for the high monthly fee.

Two years ago, the waterfront house was completely rebuilt, and now stands at 7,000 square feet with five bedrooms and seven baths. It comes complete with a professional recording studio, a gym, a six-car garage, a spa and a pool, and a private dock out back with two paddle boats, the insider says.

An open-concept floor plan makes the home “perfect for entertaining,” the real estate source adds. The house also boasts a chef’s kitchen with white marble countertops and over 600 square feet of covered patio space. The sprawling master suite has a “massive walk-in closet,” a “luxurious spa-like bathroom,” and a large adjoining lounge area.

Bieber and Baldwin, 21, secretly married in New York City on Sept. 13, just two months after getting engaged. “They went ahead and did it without listening to anyone,” a source close to the couple told PEOPLE at the time.

A religious source spoke to the family and confirmed to PEOPLE that they were legally married at the courthouse, but will have a religious ceremony and celebration with their loved ones soon. “They’re going to have a big blowout, in front of God and everyone they love,” the religious source told PEOPLE.

TMZ was the first to report the news of Bieber’s rental.