Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin List Beverly Hills Mansion for $9 Million After Upgrade

The pair are selling the home after purchasing another massive home for $26 million

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are looking to say goodbye to their first Beverly Hills mansion.

After sizing up to a new massive house in the same city, the couple is putting their original home on the market for nearly $9 million. The property is listed by Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles stars Matt and Josh Altman of Douglas Elliman, who shared the photos on their Instagram.

Bieber first bought the home in March 2019 after months of house hunting with Baldwin, a real estate source confirmed to PEOPLE at the time. The 6,132-square-foot property was originally listed for $8.995 million and Bieber bought it for $8.5 million.

The home, nicknamed “The Tropics,” was built in 1932, but underwent an 18-month remodel in 2017 that imbued it with its current mix of Hollywood glamour and casual California style, a real estate source said in 2019, nothing, "This is a very unique property."

The "I Don’t Care" singer, who decorated his space with unique art pieces, including a skateboard lined stairwell, and arcade games like the Super Shot, previously asked if anybody would like to “make an offer” on the lavish pad he shares with his wife last October, sharing several photos of the inside of his house on Instagram (bel0w).

“I think I want to sell my home in Beverly Hills who wants it,” the singer captioned one of the shots. “I’ll sell it with all the furniture. MAKE AN OFFER."

The five-bedroom, seven-bathroom mansion sits on a cul-de-sac next door to Amazon magnate Jeff Bezos's $175 million compound.

Inside, the house boasts white-oak floors and kitchen cabinets, as well as large steel-case windows. Common spaces include a living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room, a poolside patio, and an open kitchen that is outfitted with a lineup of high-end appliances.

The main bedroom features a vaulted ceiling with exposed wooden beams and a marble fireplace. The attached bathroom has a soaking tub, dual vanities, and a large shower. There is also a walk-in dressing room/closet.

Downstairs, there's an Art Deco-style bar and a soundproof screening room that’s inspired by the nearby Beverly Hills Hotel.

Outside, the home features an infinity-edge pool and a cabana enclosed by olive trees. There is also a gated courtyard with a private backyard featuring a barbeque, fireplace and towering hedges.

In August, the "Yummy" singer and his model wife closed on an 11,145-square-foot, 7-bedroom, 10-bathroom mansion in Beverly Park, a real estate source confirmed to PEOPLE.

"The house was listed for $27,250,000, but Bieber paid $25.8 million," the source said, noting the 2.5-acre property is "very private with gorgeous lawns, an infinity pool and a tennis court."

Bieber and Baldwin tied the knot in a New York City courthouse in September 2018, just two months after getting engaged. The pair later celebrated with a larger ceremony in front of family and friends on Sept. 30, 2019, exchanging vows as the sun set at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina.