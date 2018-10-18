Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Look at Home Where Demi Lovato Overdosed as They House Hunt

Newlyweds Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are house hunting in Los Angeles — and they were spotted at Demi Lovato‘s home, where she overdosed in July.

The “What Do You Mean?” singer, 24, wore a red hoodie and black cap for the outing, while the 21-year-old model, with whom he secretly tied the knot in September, looked casual in jeans and a white tank top with her blonde hair in a bun.

On July 24, emergency responders revived Lovato with Narcan at her Hollywood Hills home. The “Sorry Not Sorry” musician, 26, remained in the hospital for almost two weeks before she was released in August to seek in-patient treatment.

Lovato listed the home for $9.45 million with David Parnes and James Harris of The Agency in early September, but dropped the price by $500,000 to $8.995 million only a few weeks later.

The 5,564-sq.-ft. property, which a Zillow listing says is “located on a quiet road above the Chateau Marmont,” has four bedrooms and six baths.

The gated property has views “from downtown to the Pacific Ocean” and outdoor perks like a grill, pool and gazebo, according to the listing. The chef’s kitchen has marble counter tops, the master suite has walk-in closets and a sitting room and an “upper club level” has a bar, media room and “sky lounge terrace.”

“Her house is up for sale. She’s getting healthy and putting the past behind her,” a source told PEOPLE in September.

Lovato’s half-sister Madison De La Garza gave an update about Lovato’s condition on an October episode of the podcast Millennial Hollywood.

“She’s working really hard on her sobriety, and we’re all so incredibly proud of her,” she said. “It’s been crazy for our family. It’s been a lot.”

“We’ve been through a lot together, and every single time — I mean if you read my mom’s book, you would know: Every time we go through something, we always come out on the other side a hundred times stronger than before,” the actress said. “So we’ve just been so thankful for everything — for the little things.”

In July, Bieber spoke out about Lovato’s overdose. “It’s very sad. I haven’t talked to her, but my prayers go out to her and her family,” he said in a video obtained by The Blast. “I thought she was sober, that’s terrible, right?”