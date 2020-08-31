The superstar couple have been quarantining at their home in Ontario, Canada

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Buy $26M Mansion in L.A. That's 'Very Private,' says Source

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are sizing up to a massive newlywed home in Beverly Hills.

The “Yummy” singer and his model wife just closed on an 11,145-square-foot, 7-bedroom, 10-bathroom mansion in Beverly Park, a real estate source confirms to PEOPLE.

"The house was listed for $27,250,000, but Bieber paid $25.8 million," the source said, noting the 2.5-acre property is "very private with gorgeous lawns, an infinity pool and a tennis court."

Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency held the listing, and Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles stars Josh and Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman represented the Biebers.

The celeb-favorite neighborhood is also home to Sylvestor Stallone and Eddie Murphy.

Among the home's many luxury amenities are a screening room, library, gym and main bedroom that opens up to an expansive balcony overlooking the lush backyard.

Outside, an infinity-edged pool and jacuzzi center a backyard perfect for entertaining. Outdoor living and dining areas come complete with a pizza oven, barbeque and plenty of seating for eating al fresco. A tennis court is located on the edge of the grounds.

This home is the second property Bieber has recently purchased in Beverly Hills — in March 2019, PEOPLE confirmed that the pop star bought a mansion in the 90210 zipcode for $8.5 million. The 6,132-square-foot property was originally listed for $8.995 million.

That home, nicknamed “The Tropics,” was built in 1932, but underwent an 18-month remodel in 2017 that imbued it with its current mix of Hollywood glamour and casual California style, a real estate source said at the time.

Bieber bought the home after months of house hunting with Baldwin, the source confirmed. Prior to the purchase, the couple was renting a Spanish contemporary home in Toluca Lake for close to $100,000 per month.

Bieber and Baldwin tied the knot in a New York City courthouse in September 2018, just two months after getting engaged. The pair later celebrated with a larger ceremony in front of family and friends on Sept. 30, 2019, exchanging vows as the sun set at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina.

The couple also shares a home in Ontario, Canada, near Bieber’s hometown of Stratford. The lakeside home is where they have been quarantining throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber at home in Canada

“They plan on socially distancing themselves,” a source close to Bieber told PEOPLE in March. “In Canada, their home is very secluded and they are able to be out in nature still. They plan on staying in Canada until it’s safe for everyone to resume their regular lives,” the source continued at the time.