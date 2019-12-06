Justin Baldoni Shares His Best Holiday Gift Ideas, From Kids' Toys to Change-Making Apparel

Kinetic Sand
“Our kids can play with this stuff for hours! And let’s be real, I can too.”
Pipette Baby Balm
“This is a family favorite!,” says the father of two. “Pipette makes clean, nontoxic baby products that are safe for a baby’s delicate skin. We always lather Maiya and Maxwell up in it, plus my wife and I use it instead of lip balm!”
Holiday Metallic Cocoon
“Such a versatile, stylish, practical — and comfortable! — piece for a new mom, or mama-to-be in your life. These are designed by my mom and my wife.”
Tenzo Matcha
“Some of the best matcha I’ve had.”
Wayfarer Foundation BE LOVE Hat
“The perfect gift for the person in your life that’s always representing love. The proceeds go towards helping shift the way the Los Angeles community responds to the homelessness epidemic.”
DIFF Eyewear's "The Maxwell"
“I designed these glasses, named after my son, to look good on everyone. And the best part is that for every pair sold, a pair of reading glasses are given to someone in need.”
Birthdate Candles
“These candles smell amazing and the personalized touch sets it apart and makes it a great gift for anyone on your list!”
Oura Smart Ring
“A big splurge but definitely the coolest wearable gadget I have,” says Baldoni It tracks your body temperature, pulse and movement while you sleep to help you learn how to get better rest.
Fly A Little Higher by Laura Sobiech
“This is the true story of how Zach Sobiech touched the lives of millions with his life and his song, Clouds. The book is written by Zach’s mom, Laura, and will be my next film. So I might as well put tissues on this gift guide because you’re going to need them.”
