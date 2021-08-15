These Top-Rated Cooling Products Are Up to 59% Off — but Only for Amazon Prime Members
Summer is not over yet, and that means we have more scorching hot days ahead of us. When the temperature gets unbearably high, cooling products like fans, portable air conditioners, and breathable bed sheets are a must. And if you're an Amazon Prime member (or sign up for a free 30-day Prime trial), you can score exclusive discounts on top-rated warm weather essentials.
Below, we rounded up 12 of the best cooling products on sale for up to 59 percent off just for Amazon Prime members.
Shop Cooling Products on Sale for Amazon Prime Members
- Gaiatop USB Desk Fan, $7.99 (orig. $12.99)
- Tohoer Personal Space Air Cooler, $14.99 (orig. $29.99)
- U-miss Portable Neck Fan, $18.99 (orig. $25.99)
- Avolare 2-Pack Cooling Pillow Cases, $19.19 with coupon (orig. $23.99)
- Forty4 Small Oscillating Tower Fan, $25.49 with coupon (orig. $32.99)
- BBG Portable Mini Air Conditioner Fan, $24.74 with coupon (orig. $60.99)
- Weighted Idea Cooling Weighted Blanket, $41.66 with coupon (orig. $59.90)
- NTMY Portable Air Conditioner Fan, $41.99 (orig. $47.99)
- Lianlam 100% Bamboo Cooling Queen-Size Sheets Set, $49.90 (orig. $69.90)
- Zicooler 22-inch Oscillating Tower Fan with Remote, $79.91 (orig. $159.89)
A portable fan is a summertime essential, and the customer-loved Forty4 Small Oscillating Tower Fan is a great affordable option. It has two different speed settings, and it can oscillate 60 degrees for optimal coverage. The fan is 13 inches tall and 4.13 inches wide, and it weighs 3.2 pounds, so it's easy to carry around and can fit on most small surfaces like a desk or nightstand.
"This fan is a lifesaver," one reviewer wrote. "I don't even need the AC on at night anymore. On low, it's as quiet as a soothing sound machine that keeps you cool enough to sleep well. Great price for a great product."
Buy It! Forty4 Small Oscillating Tower Fan, $25.49 with coupon (orig. $32.99); amazon.com
If you're looking for a more versatile product that will not only cool down your space, but also filter impurities out of the air, the BBG Portable Mini Air Conditioner Fan is for you. It has three different wind speeds, and you can add ice water to the fan's tank to make the air even colder. The air conditioner also works as a humidifier and an air purifier, all in one portable device. And the best part is that as long as you're an Amazon Prime member, you can get this cooling product for 59 percent off its original price.
Buy It! BBG Portable Mini Air Conditioner Fan, $24.74 with coupon (orig. $60.99); amazon.com
Staying comfortable on hot summer days is about more than just blasting a fan in your space; you'll also want a set of cooling bed sheets that will keep the air flowing when you go to sleep. The Lianlam 100% Bamboo Cooling Sheets are made from breathable and moisture-wicking bamboo fibers to prevent dreaded night sweats. They're available in sizes full through California king, and you can choose from six color options.
"I am a really hot sleeper, and this is a godsend," a shopper said. "I'll never buy non-bamboo sheets again. It's cooling even though I got mine in black! My fiancé loves it too, and he's picky. It's also so easy to clean and so soft."
Buy It! Lianlam 100% Bamboo Cooling Queen-Size Sheets Set, $49.90 (orig. $69.90); amazon.com
Whether you're currently dealing with a heat wave or predict one in your future, now's the time to stock up on cooling products for less. Just make sure to log into your Amazon Prime account or sign up for a free trial to take advantage of these deals.
