This Breathable Mattress Topper That Shoppers Call 'Luxurious' Is Double Discounted at Amazon Right Now
If you're looking for an easy and cost-effective way to make your bed more comfortable this summer, consider your search over.
Right now, you can score up to 51 percent off the Jurlyne Mattress Topper at Amazon. The comfortable mattress topper is filled with plush fiber that instantly upgrades even the stiffest bed. Plus, it's breathable, so you can enjoy the extra support all summer long.
The mattress topper has a pillow-top design, ensuring the soft yet supportive filling is evenly spread out. It also prevents the filling from moving around — even if you move around as you snooze.
Buy It! Jurlyne Queen Mattress Topper, $48.93 with coupon (orig. $99.99); amazon.com
Another huge plus? With a deep pocket that can fit a mattress up to 21 inches thick, the mattress topper is easy to pull onto your bed. And once it's on your mattress, its elastic band secures it in place.
Caring for it is a breeze since it's machine washable and dryer safe. Just be sure to wash it with cold water using mild detergent (no bleach) and drying it with the lowest heat setting. It comes vacuum sealed, so the brand suggests washing and drying it to fluff it up before putting it on your mattress.
The mattress topper is available in sizes twin to California King. Every size is marked down, but the best deal is on the queen size which is on sale and has another coupon in the product description. With the double discounts, it's currently 51 percent off.
More than 600 customers have given the "luxurious" mattress topper a five-star rating, saying it's "extremely comfortable" and "super plush." One shopper raved, "It feels like I'm sleeping on clouds." And another wrote, "I've slept better than I have in years."
Others appreciate that it helps keep them cool, with one saying it's "breathable and soft."
There's no end date listed for this impressive deal, so head to Amazon to snap up the Jurlyne Mattress Topper while it's still on super sale.
