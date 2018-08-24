Jurassic Park Ranch Cancels All Tours as Hurricane Lane Threatens to Make Landfall in Hawaii

The famed Kualoa Ranch in Oahu, Hawaii, has closed down all operations as a hurricane threatens to make landfall.

In a Facebook post on Thursday the ranch announced, “Aloha! Due to the severe weather approaching Hawaii, all Kualoa operations will be closed tomorrow (Thursday) and Friday.”

A luau scheduled for Friday has also been canceled as well as an event scheduled for Saturday.

The ranch is best known as the filming location for some of the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World films with stars such as Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard working on the island as they fought to escape from roaming dinosaurs.

Hurricane Lane, which was labeled as a category three hurricane before it dipped down to a category two on Friday, has brought in “catastrophic flooding” into Hawaii’s Big Island, according to CBS News.

The last hurricane to hit Hawaii was in September 1992 when Hurricane Iniki — a category four — caused $3.1 billion in damage to the island of Kauai and several other islands in the vicinity.

The first Jurassic Park film, which debuted in 1993, began filming on Kauai in August 1992. The crew lost one day of shooting due to the heavy rain, but several of the film’s storm scenes were shot as the hurricane was rampaging.

About 6,000 people in Maui have lost power while more than 3,000 lost power overnight on Oahu as Hurricane Lane approached, CBS News reported.

Flash flood warnings have been issued by the National Weather Service stationed in Honolulu, according to multiple tweets.

The Big Island has been receiving most of the rain with more than 31 inches of water falling there over the past few days causing flooding, landslides and road closures, CNN reported.

In May, Hawaii was first hit with the eruption of Kilauea volcano — which is still erupting.

The volcano has the potential to increase the lightning and thunderstorms within the hurricane, CNBC reported.