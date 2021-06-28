Target's Latest Home Collaboration Is Bohemian Inspired - and Most Pieces are Under $30
It's no secret that Target is behind some of the best and most highly anticipated home collaborations. Next up on the roster is Justina Blakeney's home brand, Jungalow, and Target's in-house line, Opalhouse. Blakeney's partnership with Target was announced last October, and now her furniture and home decor collaboration is here.
"This collaboration is like nothing I've ever done in the past because of the breadth of items," Blakeney previously told PEOPLE. "There are just so many pieces, and you can really design entire rooms with Opalhouse designed with Jungalow. It really injects so much color and flavor and personality into the home."
The new line features home decor items inspired by Bohemian patterns and textures. Perhaps the most exciting details are the ones inspired by Blakeney's bungalow home that she shares with over 52 plants - her own "jungalow." According to Blakeney, there are also hints of inspiration from Italy, Mexico, and Morocco in the collection.
From bold prints to colorful textiles, the Jungalow and Opalhouse line for Target is here to inspire. The pieces pair nicely with other items in the collection and easily fit into existing decor to create a personalized story based on your taste and design preferences.
Although there are many unique pieces in the collection, there are a few staples that you'll probably want to snag, like this creamy, stitched quilt with intricate details. The minimalist white completes just about any space. And for an eclectic, modern element to add to your home, consider a patterned peel and stick wallpaper. The wallpaper has vibrant colors and shapes that create an instant focal point.
Ahead, we compiled a few pieces from the collaboration that you'll want to add to your cart ASAP. Many pieces cost under $30, but some items, like rattan and wicker furnishings, are priced between $100 and $300.
If you love artwork hanging throughout your house, then you won't want to miss this piece. The door frame print features a rainbow highlight that adds a sun-kissed glow to the entire photo.
Buy It! Opalhouse Designed with Jungalow Rainbow Door Framed Wall Art, $35; target.com
Need to add a finishing touch to a room? Try a throw pillow with a rich print. This lumbar pillow has a crisp background with royal blue detailing. In the center, there's an embroidered leopard that adds a modern element.
Buy It! Opalhouse Designed with Jungalow Leopard Lumbar Throw Pillow, $25; target.com
Terracotta is having a moment in home decor. Instead of opting for traditional planters and vases, try mixing terracotta candle holders like this one into your design scheme.
Buy It! Opalhouse Designed with Jungalow Terracotta Candle Holder, $20; target.com
This woven tray will keep your vanity organized and tidy with a bohemian touch. Store your makeup, skincare, and fragrances on the tray to display them in an orderly way.
Buy It! Opalhouse Designed with Jungalow Oval Woven Vanity Tray, $20; target.com
Although most of the items in the collection are priced from $20 to $30, there are some pricier items, like this wicker bookshelf. It has three tiers to display decor even in tight corners.
Buy It! Opalhouse Designed with Jungalow Anza Caned Corner Bookshelf, $200; target.com
