Amazon’s Fourth of July Vacuum Deals Feature Dysons and Robot Vacuums for Up to $200 Off

One of the best times to invest in a vacuum cleaner is during Fourth of July sales. Thanks to retailers offering some major deals this week, you’ll probably find a brand or model of vacuum on your wishlist for a lower-than-ever price. Right now, for example, some of Amazon’s best-selling and top-rated vacuums are on sale for a limited time.

Here are eight vacuum deals you can score on Amazon right now:

A handful of Dyson vacuums are marked down, including the Dyson V7 Motorhead vacuum for the rarely seen price of under $300. The stick vacuum boasts over 1,300 five-star reviews from shoppers who say it’s “so much better” than traditional vacuums and a “dream come true.” Discounted Dysons tend to sell out quickly on Amazon — so if you want to take the plunge, we recommend doing so ASAP.

Buy It! Dyson V7 Motorhead Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $290.03 (orig. $399); amazon.com; Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $582.99 (orig. $699.99); amazon.com

If you’re looking to buy a budget-friendly robot vacuum cleaner for your home, this option from Coredy is one of the cheapest on Amazon right now. The highly rated vacuum is only $140 once you clip the $20 coupon at checkout. You can also grab Amazon’s most reviewed robot vacuum — the Eufy Anker BoostIQ RoboVac — for just $180.

Buy It! Coredy Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $138.99 with coupon (orig. $158.99); amazon.com; Eufy Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim), $179.99 (orig. $219.99); amazon.com