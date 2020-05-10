Julianne Hough's husband Brooks Laich also commented on the happy news, calling the Mother's Day gift the "best thing ever!!”

Julianne Hough Surprises Her Mom Marriann with a House for Mother's Day: It's 'Her Time to Receive'

This Mother’s Day present is too big to wrap!

In honor of all the love and support her mother Marriann has given her and her siblings over the years, Julianne Hough decided to surprise her with the ultimate gift: a new home.

“This is yours, Mom,” the actress and dancer, 31, says in a sweet video documenting the surprise, while giving her mother a big hug.“Thank you,” Marriann replies, as the pair continued to wrap their arms around each other in happiness.

Showing off her silly side, in another video, Hough’s mother made it clear that she loved every inch of the new property — including a large tree located just outside the front door. “Look at this, I love trees” she said, before wrapping her arms around its trunk. “I just love this tree. It’s very big.”

“My Mother has given given given..... its now her time to receive,” Hough wrote on social media. “Happy Mother’s Day Momma!”

The Kinrgy founder's husband, Brooks Laich, who has been self-isolating in Idaho, joined in on the lovefest, commenting on his wife's post and raving about how the surprise was “the best thing ever!!”

Hough and Laich are currently living apart amid the coronavirus pandemic, with Hough staying in Los Angeles. Insiders previously told PEOPLE had hit a rough patch in their marriage earlier this year.

"In a lot of ways, absolutely nothing has changed — which is weird because for most people, quarantine has either brought you closer together or driven you further apart," a source who knows the couple previously told PEOPLE.

"But they've largely been living separate lives for so long that it's just sort of more of the same: She's in her place doing her own thing, he's in his place doing his own thing. They're both staying fairly isolated on their own,” the source added.

Although Hough has felt emotional highs and lows while self-isolating, she’s also been able to reevaluate what matters most in life. "This time has really given me space to think about the things that are important in my life, my day-to-day interactions," she told PEOPLE last week.

“I thrive off hustle and creation and energy, but this has given me the space to actually take an hour — which I never have done before — to make a meal for lunch, and go outside and breathe in the air. I just feel more grounded and at peace,” she added. “Time and space is in its own weird place right now, but I feel like I can breathe."