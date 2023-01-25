Julia Fox Shows Off Her NYC Apartment Complete with a Playroom, Plants and a 'Small Mouse Problem'

Julia Fox is getting real about city living.

On Wednesday, the model and actress, 32, gave her 1.6 million TikTok followers a peek into her New York City apartment, revealing some full-of-character rooms and admitting her home has a "little" mice issue.

"Come with me on a very underwhelming apartment tour! also to clarify I have only ONE mouse and he's cute 🥰," she wrote in the caption.

The impromptu video reflected Fox's candid personality.

"I never thought in a million years that I would do this, but I do believe in maximum transparency. And so I'm going to give you guys an apartment tour," Fox says in the beginning of the video.

She adds: "I know I'm going to get roasted or whatever, but hopefully someone can watch this and think, 'Okay, maybe I'm not doing so bad.'"

Fox starts off by showing her living room, which has been transformed into a bedroom so she could create a "little playroom" for her 2-year-old son, Valentino. She shows a brief glimpse of her unmade bed in the corner before pivoting to the playroom where a teal scooter and mini jungle gym are on display.

She returns to her room to show a mirror on the wall with a golden border, calling it her "nostalgia corner." All around it there are various photos of her son, along with some pictures of friends she's lost over the years. She then moves to the top of a dresser, where she shows off two budding plants, calling it a "little grow station where nothing is growing."

The Uncut Gems actress then walks through a narrow hallway to the other side of her apartment where the kitchen and her son's rooms are located.

"Don't judge me…I know it's really messy," she quips, noting that she also has shoe boxes in the kitchen, which is "very common for New Yorkers."

The model then shows off her son's room, which she says she "put the most effort" in decorating, as it has a white loft bed, train set across the floor and a bookshelf on the side of the room with various stuffed animals spread out.

"Personally, I just don't like excessive displays of wealth," she says in the video. "They make me feel icky, especially people who have really big houses. It's just wasteful when there's so many homeless people in this country, and I just am not really like that."

She also informs her followers that she has a "small mouse problem" in the apartment, though she says she lets the little critters "rock" and appreciates that "they come out and clean up the crumbs" that her son drops on the floor.

Although her apartment may look simple, Fox has proved she is anything but when it comes to style. Known for her bold makeup looks, she bleached her eyebrows last year, taking her edgy glam look to the next level.

She told PEOPLE back in June during the Converse and Tribeca Festival premiere that she often wears daring looks daily just in case there's any paparazzi lurking around.

"Sometimes the paparazzi get me, and I look like s—, you know? If they're gonna get me, I might as well make the best of it. I feel like I'm doing a service. I'm providing a service," she said. "... A visual service."