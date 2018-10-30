See Inside Judy Greer's Charming Down-to-Earth L.A. Home Where She's Lived for 15 Years

Judy Greer has lived in the same 1,700-square-foot home in Los Angeles’ Larchmont Village neighborhood for more than 15 years. In fact, she tells ArchDigest.com, she made a down payment on the home with her first check from 13 Going on 30.

The Halloween actress recently renovated the home, working with fullBRANCH architectural firm and ING Construction to expand, adding another bedroom and bathroom and using glass doors to connect the indoors and out.

One reason she might need the extra space? The actress, 43, just moved in with her husband of 7 years, producer Dean E. Johnsen, 50. The two, who met on a blind date and wed in 2011, kept separate homes because Johnsen wanted to stay close to his two children from a previous marriage in Thousand Oaks, Calif., while Greer lived 40 miles away in L.A.

“Our married life is a little weird,” she told PEOPLE in September. “He had his house and I had mine. We spent our nights together back and forth.” Now that her stepchildren are 18 and 23, the duo will reside solely in her newly remodeled home, though AD notes, the kids still stay with them some of the time.

In overhauling the home, located on what the outlet points out is a “sweet” suburban street rather than a gated celeb-studded enclave, she wanted to be sure to create a space that felt comfortable for her and the blended family.

“I have to be able to take a nap everywhere in my house,” she tells AD, meaning she absolutely did not want “that fancy living room that no one was allowed to go in.”

Initially, Greer considered trying to redecorate the space herself, knowing she understood better than anyone that she wanted her home to have a casual vintage vibe that incorporated elements like her snail collection, concert posters and family photos.

“I’m frugal and Midwestern and hiring an interior designer seemed like something I would never do,” the Detroit native says. “But I’m not good at decorating. I know what I like, but I don’t know how to put it all together.”

So she enlisted the help of Scott Mangan, who brought her vision to life. They repurposed pieces like a 1920s rug and a chandelier in her living room and matched them with a few new items, such as a stylish couch.

“I love recycling, and I love the feeling and the vibe of old things and the idea that they’ve been through countless houses and seen so much,” Greer says. “I get sentimental about it.”

