The residence boasts three bedrooms and three bathrooms and offers beautiful sunset views

Judy Garland's Charming Former Malibu Beach House for Sale for $3.9 Million — See Inside!

Forget the Emerald City, Judy Garland's former beachfront home in Malibu, California, has endless sapphire views.

The 1,311 square-foot residence, located on Las Tunas Beach has been listed for $3.895 million by Sally Forster Jones of Compass. It was owned by the Wizard of Oz actress before her death in 1969.

The home, which boasts three bedrooms and three bathrooms, offers a private entry courtyard with direct access to the beach. There are also 10 feet-high accordion doors that open to an expansive deck boasting dazzling ocean views through the property.

The residence has an open, airy feel thanks to its all-white finishes and vaulted ceilings. The double-height living room has a two-sided fireplace to get cozy beside while offering a perfect view of the sunsets outside.

The other side of the fireplace opens to the cozy dining room.

Meanwhile, the primary bedroom has direct access to a private sundeck and a luxurious en suite bath with a steam shower with custom tile work.

Last August, Garland's former Los Angeles mansion was purchased for $4.675 million after being placed on the market for $6.129 million the February prior — approximately $1.5 million shy of its original listing price.

That three-story, 4,999-square-foot home is positioned just above the Sunset Strip and contains five bedrooms and seven-and-a-half bathrooms.