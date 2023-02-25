Shoppers Are 'Grossed Out' by How Much Gunk This Best-Selling Mop Cleans Off Their Floors — and It's on Sale

 From floor to ceiling, this trending mop can clean it all

By
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon

Clara is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for People, where she covers all sorts of steals and deals for different product categories, including home, fashion, and beauty. She joined Dotdash Meredith in 2023. When she's not shopping or hunting for deals, she's cooking, spending time with friends, or either watching or quoting a Nora Ephron movie. Clara graduated with a BA in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 25, 2023 12:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

JOYMOOP Mop and Bucket with Wringer Set TOUT
Photo: People / Amazon

If you've ever used a spray mop, you know they can be a pain. You're required to fill said particular machine with specific sprays, plus hoard a bulk supply of mop pads that end up in your garbage after one use. Plus, it takes a lot of effort before you can get your floors to shine like new. So if you feel like it's time to upgrade your floor cleaner, we've found the mop for you.

Right now, you can snag the Joymoop Mop and Wringer Bucket Set on a double discount at Amazon for a total of 36 percent off. It'd be a major cleaning upgrade, especially considering that it's the best-selling product in its category. And the best part? This versatile find can be used both as a wet and dry mop.

The set is equipped with a flat mop, wringer bucket, four handle attachments, and three machine-washable microfiber pads that you can use and reuse to your heart's content. The dual-sided bucket has a wash chamber where you soak the mop head in water (or the solution of your choice) on one side and release any grime that was picked up while you were cleaning in the other. The dry side of the bucket features a scraper to help squeeze out excess liquid from the mop pads, and it can also be utilized to store the mop when it's not in use.

JOYMOOP Mop and Bucket with Wringer Set
Amazon

Buy It! Joymoop Mop and Wringer Bucket Set, $32.19 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

The absorbent mop pads scrub away messes and can even be used dry to pick up dust and dirt. What's more, the set comes with four steel handle connections, so you can customize the length of the mop to get into hard-to-reach places. Plus, its swiveling, rotatable head makes it easy to clean corners and move underneath different surfaces.

Shoppers reach for the Joymoop Mop and Wringer Bucket Set to clean all sorts of surfaces. One reviewer noted that the mop "did an awesome job" on their tile floors, while another user said they were "completely grossed out" by all the "dirt and hair that it dug out" of their wood floors. In addition to their floors, a third shopper raved, "I have used it to clean my baseboards, my big sliding glass door, [and] wipe down the walls [and] my fans," and finished off by calling the mop an "awesome little thing."

Streamline your cleaning needs with the Joymoop Mop and Wringer Bucket Set while it's on sale at Amazon. But act fast — the double discount isn't guaranteed to last! Just be sure to click the coupon before checkout to receive the full 36 percent off.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Carry-On Hard Shell Suitcase
This Chic Carry-On Comes from a Brand Best Known for Affordable Cashmere — and It's Finally Back in Stock
INSE Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum
You Can Snag This $500 Cordless Vacuum for Just $100 at Amazon This Weekend
Amazon New Releases Spring Blouse Tout
7 New Spring-Ready Blouses That Are Trending on Amazon — All Under $27
Related Articles
INSE Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum
You Can Snag This $500 Cordless Vacuum for Just $100 at Amazon This Weekend
EZVALO LED Closet Light, 48LED Battery Operated Lights Motion Sensor Light TOUT
These Easy-to-Install Motion Sensor Lights Instantly Illuminate Dark Spaces, and They're on Sale
Shark HydroVac
Shoppers Call This Cordless Vacuum That Doubles as a Mop a 'Lifesaver' — and It's on Sale at Amazon
Better Homes & Gardens 13oz Black Orchid & Lotus Scented Wooden Wick Jar Candle
A $13 Candle Is One of the Most Affordable Items in the SAG Awards 2023 Gift Bags
Cosybay Down Alternative Comforter Tout
This 'Lightweight Yet Warm' Comforter Is Just $27 Thanks to This Amazon Deal
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity tout
A $300 Roomba That Leaves Floors 'Spotless' Is on Sale for Just $189 at Amazon
1500 Supreme Collection Queen Sheet Sets
This Top-Rated Sheet Set Has 93,000+ Perfect Ratings on Amazon, and It's Up to 53% Off Right Now
IMINSO Hand Vacuum with LED Light Tout
A Handheld Vacuum That Can 'Suck Up Fur from Floors, Carpet, and Furniture' Is on Sale for $50 at Amazon
Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Cloud Pillow Tout
Amazon Shoppers Swear by This Tempur-Pedic Pillow for Pain Relief and Restful Sleeping — and It's 43% Off
Genteele Bath Mats for Bathroom Non Slip TOUT
This Memory Foam Bath Mat Feels 'Like Stepping on a Cloud' — and It's Up to 48% Off at Amazon
Homaxy 100% Cotton Waffle Weave Kitchen Dish Cloths
These 'Extremely Absorbable' Cotton Dish Towels Are Less Than $2 Apiece Right Now
Bomves Electric Spin Scrubber Tout
This Electric Spin Scrubber with 'Fantastic' Power Is Just $55 at Amazon
BEAUTURAL Steamer for Clothes
Shoppers Are Replacing Their Irons with This Foldable Steamer That's on Sale at Amazon Right Now
OKP robo vac tout
Amazon Shoppers Say This Robot Vacuum Is 'Better Than Roomba,' and It's the Lowest Price We've Seen This Year
Seropy Roll Up Dish Drying Rack, Over The Sink Dish Drying Rack Kitchen Rolling Dish Drainer, Foldable Sink Rack Mat Stainless Steel Wire Dish Drying Rack for Kitchen Sink Counter (17.5''x11.8'')
This 'Brilliant' Over-the-Sink Dish Rack with 21,000+ Perfect Ratings Is on Sale for Under $10 Right Now
Hoover WindTunnel 3 High Performance Pet Bagless Corded Upright Vacuum Cleaner Tout
Pet Parents Swear by This Vacuum with 'Powerful' Suction to Keep Their Floors Clean — and It's on Sale