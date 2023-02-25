Shoppers Are 'Grossed Out' by How Much Gunk This Best-Selling Mop Cleans Off Their Floors — and It's on Sale

If you've ever used a spray mop, you know they can be a pain. You're required to fill said particular machine with specific sprays, plus hoard a bulk supply of mop pads that end up in your garbage after one use. Plus, it takes a lot of effort before you can get your floors to shine like new. So if you feel like it's time to upgrade your floor cleaner, we've found the mop for you.

Right now, you can snag the Joymoop Mop and Wringer Bucket Set on a double discount at Amazon for a total of 36 percent off. It'd be a major cleaning upgrade, especially considering that it's the best-selling product in its category. And the best part? This versatile find can be used both as a wet and dry mop.

The set is equipped with a flat mop, wringer bucket, four handle attachments, and three machine-washable microfiber pads that you can use and reuse to your heart's content. The dual-sided bucket has a wash chamber where you soak the mop head in water (or the solution of your choice) on one side and release any grime that was picked up while you were cleaning in the other. The dry side of the bucket features a scraper to help squeeze out excess liquid from the mop pads, and it can also be utilized to store the mop when it's not in use.

Amazon

Buy It! Joymoop Mop and Wringer Bucket Set, $32.19 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

The absorbent mop pads scrub away messes and can even be used dry to pick up dust and dirt. What's more, the set comes with four steel handle connections, so you can customize the length of the mop to get into hard-to-reach places. Plus, its swiveling, rotatable head makes it easy to clean corners and move underneath different surfaces.

Shoppers reach for the Joymoop Mop and Wringer Bucket Set to clean all sorts of surfaces. One reviewer noted that the mop "did an awesome job" on their tile floors, while another user said they were "completely grossed out" by all the "dirt and hair that it dug out" of their wood floors. In addition to their floors, a third shopper raved, "I have used it to clean my baseboards, my big sliding glass door, [and] wipe down the walls [and] my fans," and finished off by calling the mop an "awesome little thing."

Streamline your cleaning needs with the Joymoop Mop and Wringer Bucket Set while it's on sale at Amazon. But act fast — the double discount isn't guaranteed to last! Just be sure to click the coupon before checkout to receive the full 36 percent off.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.