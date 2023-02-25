Lifestyle Home Shoppers Are 'Grossed Out' by How Much Gunk This Best-Selling Mop Cleans Off Their Floors — and It's on Sale From floor to ceiling, this trending mop can clean it all By Clara McMahon Clara McMahon Instagram Clara is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for People, where she covers all sorts of steals and deals for different product categories, including home, fashion, and beauty. She joined Dotdash Meredith in 2023. When she's not shopping or hunting for deals, she's cooking, spending time with friends, or either watching or quoting a Nora Ephron movie. Clara graduated with a BA in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 25, 2023 12:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / Amazon If you've ever used a spray mop, you know they can be a pain. You're required to fill said particular machine with specific sprays, plus hoard a bulk supply of mop pads that end up in your garbage after one use. Plus, it takes a lot of effort before you can get your floors to shine like new. So if you feel like it's time to upgrade your floor cleaner, we've found the mop for you. Right now, you can snag the Joymoop Mop and Wringer Bucket Set on a double discount at Amazon for a total of 36 percent off. It'd be a major cleaning upgrade, especially considering that it's the best-selling product in its category. And the best part? This versatile find can be used both as a wet and dry mop. The set is equipped with a flat mop, wringer bucket, four handle attachments, and three machine-washable microfiber pads that you can use and reuse to your heart's content. The dual-sided bucket has a wash chamber where you soak the mop head in water (or the solution of your choice) on one side and release any grime that was picked up while you were cleaning in the other. The dry side of the bucket features a scraper to help squeeze out excess liquid from the mop pads, and it can also be utilized to store the mop when it's not in use. Amazon Buy It! Joymoop Mop and Wringer Bucket Set, $32.19 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com A Handheld Vacuum That Can 'Suck Up Fur from Floors, Carpet, and Furniture' Is on Sale for $50 at Amazon The absorbent mop pads scrub away messes and can even be used dry to pick up dust and dirt. What's more, the set comes with four steel handle connections, so you can customize the length of the mop to get into hard-to-reach places. Plus, its swiveling, rotatable head makes it easy to clean corners and move underneath different surfaces. Shoppers reach for the Joymoop Mop and Wringer Bucket Set to clean all sorts of surfaces. One reviewer noted that the mop "did an awesome job" on their tile floors, while another user said they were "completely grossed out" by all the "dirt and hair that it dug out" of their wood floors. In addition to their floors, a third shopper raved, "I have used it to clean my baseboards, my big sliding glass door, [and] wipe down the walls [and] my fans," and finished off by calling the mop an "awesome little thing." Streamline your cleaning needs with the Joymoop Mop and Wringer Bucket Set while it's on sale at Amazon. But act fast — the double discount isn't guaranteed to last! Just be sure to click the coupon before checkout to receive the full 36 percent off. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping This Chic Carry-On Comes from a Brand Best Known for Affordable Cashmere — and It's Finally Back in Stock You Can Snag This $500 Cordless Vacuum for Just $100 at Amazon This Weekend 7 New Spring-Ready Blouses That Are Trending on Amazon — All Under $27