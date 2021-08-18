"Some of my fondest memories are from family road trips," Duggar wrote on Instagram, posting "before" photos of the RV she and husband Austin Forsyth are renovating

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth Are Renovating an Old RV — See the 'Before' Photos!

Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth is getting ready to hit the road with her husband Austin Forsyth and their kids.

The Counting On star, 23, has begun renovating an RV that she plans to take on family road trips, posting some "before" photos to Instagram on Tuesday. "HERE is the project we've been working on!" she started in the caption.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Our RV remodel.... We bought this 2001 Freightliner Fleetwood, Bounder, Class A, Motorhome a few months back and we're finally starting on the renovation!!" Joy-Anna wrote. "We plan to replace all of the flooring, paint the cabinets and walls, update the hardware and convert our closet into a bunk room for the kids. Some of my fondest memories are from family road trips and so I cannot wait to get this remodeled and on the road!"

She also asked for advice from her 1 million followers: "What are some must have updates that we should add to our RV?!" Joy-Anna wrote.

The family is far from the only celebs to hit the road in an RV recently. Particularly amid Covid-related international travel restrictions, stars from Justin Bieber to Mariah Carey have all been taking advantage of the open road, enjoying domestic vacations in rented RVs.

Joy-Anna recently enjoyed a solo road trip, visiting a friend in Tennessee. "Spontaneous trip to Tennessee for some much needed girl time!" she captioned some photos of herself and pal Carlin (Bates) Stewart last Friday.

The 19 Kids and Counting alum and her childhood sweetheart Austin, 27, who tied the knot in May 2017 and live in Arkansas, became a family of four last August, when they welcomed daughter Evelyn Mae, who celebrates her 1st birthday next week. The couple also shares 3½-year-old son Gideon Martyn. They previously suffered a miscarriage at five months with their unborn daughter Annabell in June 2019.

RELATED VIDEO: Joy-Anna Duggar Responds After Fan Shared 'Concern' About How Counting On Star Held Her Baby Girl