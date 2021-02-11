Joss & Main Just Slashed Prices on Top-Rated Furniture for Presidents Day — Including a Couch for $1,000 Less

Over the past year, Americans have racked up more time in their homes than previously deemed possible. And with all that extra time spent laying on the couch and preparing home-cooked meals, many have chosen to do a bit of minor home renovation by finally tossing that uncomfortable armchair no one sits in or revamping the bedroom with a fresh duvet cover.
If you've been waiting for the right moment to attempt some home redecoration, the Joss & Main Presidents Day Sale is the place to start. The Wayfair sister brand specializing in contemporary and modern furniture is offering 40 percent off a number of popular products, including bedding, storage, chairs, lighting, rugs, and desks, plus an extra 15 percent off with the code TAKE15. Plus, any order over $35 includes free shipping.
Impressive deals include a three-piece quilt set for just $63 (originally $160), a modern yet utilitarian nightstand with plenty of storage for $122 (originally $200), and a linen-upholstered desk chair with lumbar support that's been marked down from $430 to $157. Whether you're looking to add a new accent chair to the den, mount the TV above a wooden console, or simply change out the bedding to something different, look no further. Check out the rest of our picks below from the Joss & Main Presidents Day Sale — and be sure to act quickly, because once the weekend's over, prices are sure to go back up.
