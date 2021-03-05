We've spent a lot of time at home over the past year, so if you have to sit and stare at the same furniture, you may have a meltdown. While totally renovating your home may be out of the question and over budget, replacing a few pieces of furniture is one way to totally refresh a room.
Not sure where to start? If you're after great deals, take a peek at Joss & Main's secret back in stock section. The page is home to pieces that quickly sell out but are finally available to purchase again. Here, you can shop everything from lighting fixtures and coffee tables to bed frames and armchairs — all at marked down prices.
Right now you can nab a coffee table for $300 less a plush armchair for $300, and a golden chandelier that's just $260. There's plenty more to shop below, but act fast before these pieces are out of stock again.
Hang this brass pendant above a kitchen island for ample light when cooking or eating. It boasts an adjustable height and is dimmable, so you can pick and choose how much light shines at any given moment.
Buy It! Ted 6 Light Kitchen Island Linear Pendant, $260 (orig. $430.99); jossandmain.com
Prop this minimalist and modern coffee table in the living room to hold all your essentials. The openwork iron frame features Y-shaped legs for a nice visual touch, and a wooden surface with ash veneers up top is versatile enough to match an array of different decor styles.
Buy It! Taya Frame Coffee Table, $434 (orig. $713.44); jossandmain.com
Once this tufted bed frame has entered the room, you'll never want to get out of bed. Complete with a sweeping arch headboard and a foam fill, the bed provides plenty of comfort and aesthetic appeal. Choose from a wealth of colors, including white, black, and purple — all of which are on sale.
Buy It! Milton Upholstered Panel Bed, $730 (orig. $929.05); jossandmain.com
This mid-century modern circular coffee table adds a retro yet classic look to any living room. Built from solid wood, it features acacia veneer notes and is completed with a gray finish that highlights the natural grain of the wood.
Buy It! Brighouse Coffee Table, $370 (orig. $416.19); josssandmain.com
Get cozy in this classic armchair, which boasts a deep bucket-style seat, high back, and armrests on both sides. Just add an ottoman and an accent pillow for a bit of style and you've got yourself a wonderful nook to read or watch TV.
Buy It! Embrey Armchair, $300; jossandmain.com
This natural acacia wood coffee table is ideal for the modern living room. Subtle imperfections like knots and cracks add to the character of the table, crafting a piece that's sure to stand out.
Buy It! Beyers Solid Wood Pedestal Coffee Table, $510 (orig. $704.99); jossandmain.com
Let this mid-century modern lounge chair be the statement piece in the living room. The chair, constructed from walnut wood, is available in a number of bright colors including yellow, gray, and orange.
Buy It! Bradshaw Armchair, $580 (orig. $630.99); jossandmain.com
This pendant is part light source, part work of art. The mixed-material look makes it stand apart from other lighting fixtures, complete with a clear glass oval shade. Plus, it offers an adjustable height and is compatible with dimmer switches.
Buy It! Depp 1 Light Single Cylinder Pendant, $307 (orig. $447); jossandmain.com
