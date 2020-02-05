Los Angeles real estate may seem like the Hunger Games at times, but Josh Hutcherson made it out alive!

The actor, 27, has sold his Hollywood Hills home, located on a quiet street off of famed Mulholland Drive, for $2.94 million, the Los Angeles Times reports.

PEOPLE reported when the home first went on the market in August 2019, listed for $3.495 million with Deedee Howard and Charlie Heydt of The Agency.

The residence is located in a sycamore grove, offering up both total privacy and a chance to be surrounded by nature, which has earned the property the nickname the “Tree House.”

According to the Times, Hutcherson purchased the property in 2012 for $2.5 million, the same year as the release of the first Hunger Games film, in which he stars alongside Jennifer Lawrence. At the time, he was 19.

RELATED: Matthew Perry Lists L.A. Penthouse for $35 Million — and it Comes with a Bat Cave!

Image zoom The Agency; Inset: Amanda Edwards/WireImage)=

The residence was previously owned by numerous celebrities, including Ellen DeGeneres, who sold it to the late Heath Ledger in 2005, according to Variety.

Hutcherson spent $1.9 million on a new home in Los Angeles earlier in 2019, the outlet reported.

Image zoom The Agency

Image zoom The Agency

The 1,861-square-foot abode, which was built in 1951, is decorated with a modern style, with wood-lined ceilings and polished concrete floors throughout.

The two-bedroom, two-bathroom home also boasts a kitchen with stainless-steel appliances and a wine fridge.

Image zoom The Agency

Image zoom The Agency

In addition, the master suite has an ensuite bathroom with a glass-walled shower and a walk-in closet, as well as direct access to a back deck and patio.

The home also offers plenty of outdoor space to soak up the beautiful natural surroundings.

Image zoom The Agency

RELATED: Zayn Malik Lists $10.8 Million NYC Apartment as Ex Gigi Hadid Spotted on Date with Tyler Cameron

Its 2,500-square-foot outdoor deck comes with an outdoor grill, several seating areas as well as an open-air screening room, which has a retractable projection screen.

Hutcherson currently stars as Josh Futturman in Future Man, a comedy-adventure series from Hulu.