The Hunger Games star's residence was previously owned by several other celebrities, including Ellen DeGeneres
Los Angeles real estate may seem like the Hunger Games at times, but Josh Hutcherson made it out alive!
The actor, 27, has sold his Hollywood Hills home, located on a quiet street off of famed Mulholland Drive, for $2.94 million, the Los Angeles Times reports.
PEOPLE reported when the home first went on the market in August 2019, listed for $3.495 million with Deedee Howard and Charlie Heydt of The Agency.
The residence is located in a sycamore grove, offering up both total privacy and a chance to be surrounded by nature, which has earned the property the nickname the “Tree House.”
According to the Times, Hutcherson purchased the property in 2012 for $2.5 million, the same year as the release of the first Hunger Games film, in which he stars alongside Jennifer Lawrence. At the time, he was 19.
The residence was previously owned by numerous celebrities, including Ellen DeGeneres, who sold it to the late Heath Ledger in 2005, according to Variety.
Hutcherson spent $1.9 million on a new home in Los Angeles earlier in 2019, the outlet reported.
The 1,861-square-foot abode, which was built in 1951, is decorated with a modern style, with wood-lined ceilings and polished concrete floors throughout.
The two-bedroom, two-bathroom home also boasts a kitchen with stainless-steel appliances and a wine fridge.
In addition, the master suite has an ensuite bathroom with a glass-walled shower and a walk-in closet, as well as direct access to a back deck and patio.
The home also offers plenty of outdoor space to soak up the beautiful natural surroundings.
Its 2,500-square-foot outdoor deck comes with an outdoor grill, several seating areas as well as an open-air screening room, which has a retractable projection screen.
Hutcherson currently stars as Josh Futturman in Future Man, a comedy-adventure series from Hulu.