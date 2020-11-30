The actor also sold his home in the Hollywood Hills earlier this year

Hunger Games Star Josh Hutcherson Sells Second L.A. Home this Year for $1.9 Million — See Inside!

Josh Hutcherson has officially parted ways with his Los Angeles home — the second property he's sold this year.

Earlier this month, the 28-year-old Hunger Games actor sold his Studio City home for $1.899 million, listed with Michael Bergin of Compass.

The Los Angeles Times reports that the home was picked up after about two weeks on the market, and sold for just $900 below the original asking price.

Sited on a 5,989-square-foot lot, the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home is located in California's "coveted Silver Triangle neighborhood," according to the home's listing.

Out front, a stepped, landscaped garden leads up to the brick front porch of the gray and white ranch-style house.

Inside, the entry leads straight into an open living room with dark-wood floors and vaulted ceilings. The all-white kitchen features a large center island, Dekton countertops and new, stainless-steel appliances.

The formal dining room boasts a built-in bar with an ice maker, wine refrigerator and bottle storage.

The main bedroom features three closets and a remodeled bathroom. There are also two "cozy guestrooms."

The back terrace is decked out for entertaining and includes a gas grill, beverage center and outdoor pizza oven. A set of stairs leads to a grassy area with a pool, firepit and additional lounging space.

According to the Times, he purchased the property in 2012 for $2.5 million, the same year as the release of the first Hunger Games film. At the time, he was 19.

This summer, the actor told Entertainment Tonight he stays in touch with his castmates from the blockbuster franchise and recently had a "socially-distanced" dinner with co-star Jennifer Lawrence.

"I saw Jen during quarantine — got to have dinner together," he shared. "It was like mid-summer maybe [and] we had a nice socially-distanced dinner together," he said. "[It] was good to catch up with her because she's been off living her life in other places all over the world.”

He's also spent time with Liam Hemsworth and Woody Harrelson who appear as Gail Hawthorne and Haymitch Abernathy in the films.

"No matter how much time passes, once we see each other again, it's instantly right back to where it was," he said.