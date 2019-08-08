Josh Hutcherson Is Selling His Hollywood Hills Home for $3.5 Million — See Inside!

Los Angeles real estate may seem like the Hunger Games at times, but there’s no need to risk your life for Josh Hutcherson‘s longtime home. You’ll just need $3.495 million!

The actor, 26, is selling his Hollywood Hills home, located on a quiet street off of famed Mulholland Drive.

The residence is located inside a sycamore grove, offering up both total privacy and a chance to be surrounded by nature, which has earned the property the nickname the “Tree House.”

According to The Los Angeles Times, Hutcherson purchased the property in 2012 for $2.5 million, the same year as the release of the first Hunger Games film. At the time, he was 19.

The residence, which is listed with Deedee Howard and Charlie Heydt of The Agency, was previously owned by numerous celebrities, including Ellen DeGeneres, who sold it to late actor Heath Ledger in 2005, according to Variety.

RELATED: Matthew Perry Lists L.A. Penthouse for $35 Million — and it Comes with a Bat Cave!

Image zoom The Agency; Inset: Amanda Edwards/WireImage)=

Image zoom The Agency

Image zoom The Agency

Hutcherson spent $1.9 million on a home in Los Angeles earlier this year, the outlet reported.

The 1,861-square foot abode, which was built in 1951, is decorated with a modern style, with wood-lined ceilings and polished concrete floors throughout.

The two-bedroom, two-bathroom home also boasts a kitchen with stainless-steel appliances and a wine fridge.

Image zoom The Agency

Image zoom The Agency

In addition, the master suite has an ensuite bathroom with a glass-walled shower and a walk-in closet, as well as direct access to a back deck and patio.

The home also offers plenty of outdoor space, to soak up the beautiful natural surroundings.

Image zoom The Agency

RELATED: Zayn Malik Lists $10.8 Million NYC Apartment as Ex Gigi Hadid Spotted on Date with Tyler Cameron

Its 2,500-square-foot outdoor deck comes with an outdoor grill, several seating areas as well as an open-air screening room, that has a retractable projection screen.