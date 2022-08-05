Christina Hall and Husband Josh Have 'Incredible Experience' with LA County Sheriff's Department

The HGTV star's new husband was a police officer for 16 years

Published on August 5, 2022 04:15 PM
Christina Hall, Josh Hall
Photo: Josh Hall/Instagram

Christina Hall just went on a special excursion.

On Wednesday, her husband Josh Hall, who was a police officer for 16 years, introduced Christina to his former crew as they posed in front of an official LA County Sheriff's Department helicopter.

The Christina on the Coast star shared Instagram photos from the day, including a solo shot of her smiling with a headset on in the back of the chopper.

"So fun getting to spend some time with one of Josh's best friends/former partner and his crew. What an experience seeing all that they do!" she captioned the post. "This group of true bada--es are the real deal. Forever grateful and appreciative for these kind of heroes. "

Josh posted the same pictures of himself and his wife with the officers, expressing his gratitude for sharing the special day with Christina.

"Grateful for my guys showing my lady a pretty incredible experience yesterday and something she will never forget. #forevermybrothers," he wrote.

Christina also commented on his Instagram post with a heart and helicopter emoji, writing "Best evening!!"

Last month, the mom of three celebrated her birthday on a luxurious getaway with Josh. They spent time at Post Ranch Inn — which sits atop the cliffs of Big Sur, California, approximately 1,200 feet above the Pacific Ocean.

On their respective Instagram accounts, Christina and Josh, 41, shared the experience of their vacation. They took in amazing views as they enjoyed a date night at a restaurant overlooking the ocean, went on a cave adventure and frolicked on the beach.

The HGTV star posted a romantic photo of herself in the middle of the ocean kissing Josh, along with the caption, "Last year of my 30s... Going out with a 💥." The same photo and caption was reposted on Josh's page. He also posted a picture of him and his wife sharing a tight embrace outside of a cabin.

"39 and lookin fine," he wrote. "Happy Birthday to my perfect wife. No party, no crazy event, just you + me celebrating the day you entered this world together in a place of peace and tranquility."

"I love that you are this easy to please, just being together is all you asked for and that's what you get…of course in a beautiful place with a few little gifts and some tasty meals along the way! Cheers to a life of fun, happiness and all the memories we continue to create. I love you Christina Hall."

Christina and Josh started dating last Spring. PEOPLE exclusively revealed their relationship in July 2021 as the duo celebrated her 38th birthday with a getaway to Mexico.

In April, PEOPLE confirmed that the couple tied the knot after a year of dating.

Christina was previously married to her Flip or Flop co-star, Tarek El Moussa, with whom she shares children Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6; and to Celeb IOU Joyride host Ant Anstead, with whom she shares son Hudson, 2.

