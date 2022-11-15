Christina Hall's Husband Josh Raves About Working Beside His Wife on Her New HGTV Show: 'My Best Friend'

Josh Hall is all about teamwork when it comes his wife Christina.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Josh, 42, shared a sweet tribute to his HGTV star wife, 39, and expressed his gratitude for his unexpected yet exciting career path.

"Another work trip in the beautiful state of Tennessee down," he wrote in the caption. "Being able to travel back and forth with my best friend working as a team and with an amazing crew of people spending time with family is second to none."

Josh Hall Instagram

The post included a series of photos of the couple, showing them horseback riding while filming in Tennessee for her forthcoming second solo series, Christina in the Country (out in early 2023), and checking on construction at a home project in the woods.

He also included a family photo with Christina's daughter Taylor, 12, and son Braydon, 7, whom she shares with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. Hall also has another son, 3-year-old Hudson, from her previous marriage to Ant Anstead.

Josh Hall Instagram

"Never did I think my career path prior to this would bring me here," Josh continues in the caption, stating that the journey has not always been easy but "the results will show."

He ends the post by writing, "Christina and I are just getting started! So much more in the works than I can explain just yet, but with our two brains working as one, we will never stop."

Josh's post came shortly after Christina announced the return date for Christina on the Coast on Instagram. In season four of her solo series, which premieres on Thursday, Dec. 8, Christina says, "I take on some amazing home renovations, @unbrokenjosh and I embark on our personal and professional journeys and of course a ton of fun."

Later in the post, the Flip or Flop alum gives a hint about her what to expect from Christina in the Country. "The season will follow the expansion of my design business across the country as Josh and I put down roots at our second home in Tennessee," she writes in the caption. "Coast to Coast design life is a dream.✨"

In an interview with PEOPLE last May, Christina revealed she fell in love Tennessee life after visiting with her kids. Despite growing up in Anaheim, Calif., she decided it was time to put down roots in the country.

"This insanely beautiful modern farmhouse had been on the market one day so we went and saw it and I immediately fell in love and made an offer," she told PEOPLE. "It's on 23 acres, super private and has everything I could imagine and more."

Christina gave her followers a tour of the farmhouse that she shares with Josh in a recent Instagram post.