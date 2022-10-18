Christina and Josh Hall Are Shutting Out 'Anger and Negativity' on Romantic Getaway

Josh posted a photo of the recently married couple relaxing on Instagram and said they're “not worried about anyone else”

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a news writer at PEOPLE Digital. Prior to her role at PEOPLE, Tracey oversaw all of Justin Timberlake's online properties as VP of Content at Tennman Digital, was Exec Editor of Glam Media/Glam.com, wrote and edited Aol/HuffPo celebrity site PopEater!, and managed the AOL Homepage as Senior Editor. She was also a contributing writer to multiple publications including Newsweek, Forbes, Parents Magazine, HelloGiggles, The Girlfriend, and Yahoo. She graduated Loyola University Maryland with a Bachelors in Journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 18, 2022 05:10 PM
Christina Hall and Josh Hall
Photo: Josh Hall/Instagram

Christina and Josh Hall are making time for some rest and relaxation.

In an Instagram post shared late Monday, Josh shared a photo of himself and wife Christina at the One&Only Mandarina resort in Mexico.

Alongside the photo, Josh wrote a caption that some of his followers think is an indirect dig at his wife's ex, Ant Anstead, who has been publicly feuding with Christina over custody issues relating to their son Hudson.

"In a world filled with so much anger and negativity, it's always important to make time for some R&R with your person between the grind that is life…and disconnect," Josh wrote.

"Weekends like this one always make me feel grateful being with someone who can focus, relax and have a great time without any unnecessary worries," he continued. "Just the two of us doing us, not worried about anyone else. 🤙🏼❤️"

Earlier this month, Christina, 39, addressed the ongoing feud between her and Anstead, 43.

The Christina on the Coast star, who is a mom to Brayden James, 7, and Taylor Reese, 12, with ex Tarek El Moussa, as well as Hudson London, 3, with ex Ant Anstead, shared that she would no longer share photos of Hudson online after it became a point of legal contention with Anstead.

RELATED VIDEO: Christina Hall Says She Will No Longer Share Photos of Son Online, Speaks Out Against Ex Ant Anstead

"Hudson's father has made attempts to turn my family, friends and fans against me through manipulation tactics and false information. This has had great impact on me and my household," the 39-year-old alleged in her Instagram caption.

"Because of this, I have made the decision to no longer feature Hudson on Instagram, my tv shows or any social platforms until he is old enough to make this decision for himself."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Noting that she has "always been fine not having Hudson appear on public platforms and have made that clear," she explained that she wanted her son to "participate in the fun activities/outings with our family/siblings" that happen while filming.

"Hudson's father has made it clear via his public court filings he is using Instagram to rate the kind of parent I am, since that is the only access he has to my personal life," Hall added. "This has been the case since July 2020."

Related Articles
Christina Hall /Instagram. Christina Hall Slams Ex Ant Anstead as She Explains Why Son Hudson Will No Longer Appear Online. https://www.instagram.com/p/CjOSODVObes/. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 14: Ant Anstead attends special screening of Discovery+'s "Introducing, Selma Blair" at Directors Guild of America on October 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Christina Hall Says She Will No Longer Share Photos of Son Online, Speaks Out Against Ex Ant Anstead
Christina Hall, Ant Anstead and son Hudson
Ant Anstead Reveals He Wrote 'Private Letter' to Christina Hall Ahead of Custody Filing for Son
Ant Anstead Replies to Commenters Criticizing His Recent Photo of Son Hudson amid Christina Hall Legal Battle https://www.instagram.com/p/CjqGdo4rvja/
Ant Anstead Responds After Commenters Call Him Out for Posting Photos of Son: 'I Stepped Up for Him'
Christina Hall Shares Tribute to Daughter Taylor on 12th Birthday: 'Sweet Girl, Keep Shining' https://www.instagram.com/p/Ci0DLePrn7D/
Christina Hall Shares Tribute to Daughter Taylor on 12th Birthday: 'Sweet Girl, Keep Shining'
Christina Hall and Husband Josh Relax in Mexico Two Weeks After Wedding
Christina Hall and Husband Josh Celebrate His Birthday 2 Weeks After Wedding: '42 and Hot as Ever'
Christina Hall and Josh Hall Wedding Celebration. credit Anna Kim Photography
Christina Hall's Husband Josh Says He 'Married the Best Friend I Could Ask For' After Hawaii Wedding
Christina Hall and Josh Hall Wedding Celebration. credit Anna Kim Photography
All the Photos from Christina Hall and Josh Hall's Wedding
Christina Hall/Instagram. Christina Hall josh hall wedding. https://www.instagram.com/unbrokenjosh/
Christina Hall and Husband Josh Share Personal Snapshots from Wedding in Hawaii
Christina Hall and Josh Hall Wedding Celebration. credit Anna Kim Photography
Christina Hall and Josh Hall Celebrate Wedding with Intimate Maui Ceremony: 'An Amazing Night'
Christina Hall Says 'Wish Us All Luck' as Daughter Taylor, 11, Starts Middle School
Christina Hall Says 'Wish Us All Luck' as Daughter Taylor, 11, Starts Middle School: Photo
Christina Hall and daughter Taylor
Christina Hall's Daughter Taylor Looks All Grown Up in New Photo: 'Pre-Teen Life Is Becoming Real'
Christina Hall and Hudson
Christina Hall and Ant Anstead Each Praise 'Super Witty' Son Hudson on His Third Birthday
Christina Hall Celebrates Fourth of July with All Three Kids and Husband Josh Hall: 'My Loves"
Christina Hall Celebrates Fourth of July with Her Three Kids and Husband Josh Hall: 'My Loves'
Christina Hall, Josh Hall
Christina Hall and Husband Josh Have 'Incredible Experience' with LA County Sheriff's Department
Christina Hall and Josh celebrate Her Birthday with a Getaway
Christina Hall Celebrates 39th Birthday on Romantic Getaway with Husband Josh Hall: 'Cheers'
Christina Haack and Josh Hall Family Photos
Christina Hall and Josh Hall's Sweetest Photos Together as a Family of Five