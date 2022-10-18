Christina and Josh Hall are making time for some rest and relaxation.

In an Instagram post shared late Monday, Josh shared a photo of himself and wife Christina at the One&Only Mandarina resort in Mexico.

Alongside the photo, Josh wrote a caption that some of his followers think is an indirect dig at his wife's ex, Ant Anstead, who has been publicly feuding with Christina over custody issues relating to their son Hudson.

"In a world filled with so much anger and negativity, it's always important to make time for some R&R with your person between the grind that is life…and disconnect," Josh wrote.

"Weekends like this one always make me feel grateful being with someone who can focus, relax and have a great time without any unnecessary worries," he continued. "Just the two of us doing us, not worried about anyone else. 🤙🏼❤️"

Earlier this month, Christina, 39, addressed the ongoing feud between her and Anstead, 43.

The Christina on the Coast star, who is a mom to Brayden James, 7, and Taylor Reese, 12, with ex Tarek El Moussa, as well as Hudson London, 3, with ex Ant Anstead, shared that she would no longer share photos of Hudson online after it became a point of legal contention with Anstead.

"Hudson's father has made attempts to turn my family, friends and fans against me through manipulation tactics and false information. This has had great impact on me and my household," the 39-year-old alleged in her Instagram caption.

"Because of this, I have made the decision to no longer feature Hudson on Instagram, my tv shows or any social platforms until he is old enough to make this decision for himself."

Noting that she has "always been fine not having Hudson appear on public platforms and have made that clear," she explained that she wanted her son to "participate in the fun activities/outings with our family/siblings" that happen while filming.

"Hudson's father has made it clear via his public court filings he is using Instagram to rate the kind of parent I am, since that is the only access he has to my personal life," Hall added. "This has been the case since July 2020."