Christina Haack's Fiance Josh Hall Gifts Her Surfboard Painted With Portrait of Her in a Bikini

Christina Haack is "literally obsessed" with a larger-than-life gift from her fiance, Josh Hall: a custom surfboard made in her likeness!

The Christina on the Coast star, 38, took to Instagram on Sunday to share a photo of herself with the surfboard, which features a hand painted portrait of her walking on the beach in a pink bikini with sunglasses in her hair and a glass of champagne in her hand. The illustration is also holding a pink-and-orange purse that reads "Love" and is printed with the label for Veuve Clicquot sparkling rosé.

"Thank you Josh for surprising me with the cutest custom surfboard by @robinhiersart - literally obsessed," the HGTV star captioned the post, tagging Orange County-based painter Robin Hiers. Hiers is also featured in the photo, holding the surfboard up alongside Haack.

"Can't wait to display it in our home. Love you baby," Haack added, thanking the real estate agent, to whom she announced her engagement in September.

Hiers also posted the photo to her own Instagram account, sharing that Hall commissioned the piece as a Valentine's Day gift to Haack.

"I LOVE this special commission for @christinahaack - she actually looks so much like my art already!" Hiers wrote. "Loved meeting her - been a fan of hers forever."

Haack and Hall both took to their Instagram Stories on Monday to express their love for each other on Valentine's Day.

Haack posted a selfie of them with a heart around Hall and captioned it "My Valentine" with a heart and arrow emoji, while Hall posted a photo of Haack and his dog Stella on the beach and wrote "My Valentines."

In a November issue of PEOPLE, Haack opened up about how she's changed for the better since she began dating Hall in spring 2021.

"I'm happier than I thought was possible," the mom of three said. "I've changed in a way where I feel like I'm the best version of myself and the most authentic."

The Flip or Flop star announced her engagement to Hall on Sept. 20. The news came two months after PEOPLE exclusively confirmed in early July that Haack was in a new relationship when she and Hall celebrated her 38th birthday on a romantic getaway to Mexico.

"Everything with us is real and raw. We are on the same page with the same outlook on life. I love that Josh is a well-balanced man. He is a man who takes care of his woman and family and can handle anything that is thrown at him without letting it get to him," said Haack in November.