Josh Flagg Confirms New Relationship 2 Weeks After Announcing Divorce: 'I Was Not Looking'

"I like him very much," the Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles star tells PEOPLE of the new man in his life

Josh Flagg is letting the world know he's back off the market only two weeks after announcing his divorce from ex-husband Bobby Boyd.

But, the Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles star tells PEOPLE exclusively, he didn't just start seeing his new flame after his March 4 announcement via Instagram that he and Boyd were ending their marriage. The exes privately split months ago, and had been separated for a few weeks when Josh started seeing the new man.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"After Bobby and I split, I did start to see somebody," Flagg says. "I was not looking to date anybody because I was married. We never went on a date until after Bobby and I left our marriage."

The romantic relationship may be new, but the real estate mogul and his beau have known each other for five years. It wasn't until he became single that sparks flew and a move was made by both parties, he says.

"It was mutual. We were friends for a while. It just happened organically," says Flagg, who confirms they've now been an item for a few months. "I like him very much, and he's a very nice guy."

The pair have a lot in common, too. "He's also in real estate," Flagg shares.

Josh Flagg Credit: Tommy Garcia/Bravo

A source recently told PEOPLE that Flagg has been living at the Beverly Hills Hotel since his relationship with Boyd went south.

Although he says he wants to keep his current living situation private, he is excited to begin the next chapter of his life with the new home he just purchased — a Beverly Hills mansion that was listed for $9.2 million.

He purchased the 7,100 sq. ft. estate in an off market deal for an undisclosed sum, it was revealed last week.

"The new house is very special, because it's a 1926 Italian Palladian Villa, which has not been on the market in over 60 years," Flagg says, noting the renovations are going to take almost three years to complete and his move-in date is TBD. "I've been after this house for years."

WATCH THIS: Josh Flagg Shares Thoughts on Fredrik Eklund and If He Desires to Sell Real Estate in New York

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

For now, Flagg is focused on business and keeping things amicable with his ex.

"Right now, I'm thinking about the house that I just purchased and running the business and getting back to normal life," Flagg says. "I'm doing very well. I hope that Bobby's doing great as well. My greatest hope is that everyone comes out of this happy and friends and appreciates the great times that we had together and can move forward positively."

josh-flagg-bobby-boyd Credit: Patrick McMullan/Getty

Flagg and Boyd announced the end of their marriage with posts on their respective social media, expressing their continuing good will towards one another.